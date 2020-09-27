Menu
Search
Menu
The News & Advance
The News & Advance HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Kimberly Hudson Hamilton
1962 - 2020
BORN
1962
DIED
2020
Kimberly Hudson Hamilton

Kimberly Hudson Hamilton, 57, of Lynchburg, passed away on Saturday, March 28, 2020. She was born in Lynchburg on December 4, 1962, to the late Talmadge Boyd Hudson and Dorothy Elmore Hudson.

In addition to her parents, Kimberly was preceded in death by a sister, Judy Wright; two brothers, David Boyd Hudson and Roger Wayne Hudson.

She is survived by her loving husband, William Teddy Hamilton III; sister, Barbara Gail Wright of Lynchburg; a brother, Alan Lloyd Hudson of Lynchburg; and several nieces and nephews

A Celebration of Kimberly's Life will be held at Chestnut Hill Baptist Church on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at 3 p.m. with the Rev. Ian Manamey officiating.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The News & Advance on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
3
Celebration of Life
3:00p.m.
Chestnut Hill Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by:
Tharp Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.