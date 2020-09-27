Kimberly Hudson Hamilton
Kimberly Hudson Hamilton, 57, of Lynchburg, passed away on Saturday, March 28, 2020. She was born in Lynchburg on December 4, 1962, to the late Talmadge Boyd Hudson and Dorothy Elmore Hudson.
In addition to her parents, Kimberly was preceded in death by a sister, Judy Wright; two brothers, David Boyd Hudson and Roger Wayne Hudson.
She is survived by her loving husband, William Teddy Hamilton III; sister, Barbara Gail Wright of Lynchburg; a brother, Alan Lloyd Hudson of Lynchburg; and several nieces and nephews
A Celebration of Kimberly's Life will be held at Chestnut Hill Baptist Church on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at 3 p.m. with the Rev. Ian Manamey officiating.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory