Kimberly Potter Kendrick



November 29, 1966 - September 6, 2021



Kimberly Potter Kendrick, 54, of Brandon, Florida, passed away after a long hard fought battle with COVID-19 on Monday, September 6, 2021, at home.



Kim was born on November 29, 1966, at Quonset Point NAS Hospital in North Kingstown, R.I., the daughter of Mary Witt Potter of Forest and the late Douglas Willard Potter.



Kim is survived by a brother and his wife, Michael and Melissa Potter of Forest; a daughter, Kaitlyn Scott Romero of Nags Head, N.C.; a son, Jordan Douglas Scott of Brandon, Fla.; two grandchildren, Mason and Logan Romero of Nags Head, N.C.; and a host of other relatives and friends.



Kim was a 1984 graduate of Jefferson Forest High School and a 1988 graduate of Virginia Tech.



After college, Kim returned to live and work in Lynchburg. In 2005, Kim moved from Lynchburg to the Outer Banks of North Carolina to be near the ocean and lived there until 2017 when she relocated to her current home in Brandon, Fla.



Kim loved her family, her dogs and living near the ocean. Kim enjoyed writing poetry, painting, watching sports and spending time with her grandchildren.



Kim's last wishes were to be cremated with her ashes to be scattered in the ocean. Her ashes will be scattered in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of the Outer Banks in private ceremony.



Published by The News & Advance on Sep. 9, 2021.