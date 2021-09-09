Kimberly Potter Kendrick, 54, of Brandon, Florida, passed away after a long hard fought battle with COVID-19 on Monday, September 6, 2021, at home.
Kim was born on November 29, 1966, at Quonset Point NAS Hospital in North Kingstown, R.I., the daughter of Mary Witt Potter of Forest and the late Douglas Willard Potter.
Kim is survived by a brother and his wife, Michael and Melissa Potter of Forest; a daughter, Kaitlyn Scott Romero of Nags Head, N.C.; a son, Jordan Douglas Scott of Brandon, Fla.; two grandchildren, Mason and Logan Romero of Nags Head, N.C.; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Kim was a 1984 graduate of Jefferson Forest High School and a 1988 graduate of Virginia Tech.
After college, Kim returned to live and work in Lynchburg. In 2005, Kim moved from Lynchburg to the Outer Banks of North Carolina to be near the ocean and lived there until 2017 when she relocated to her current home in Brandon, Fla.
Kim loved her family, her dogs and living near the ocean. Kim enjoyed writing poetry, painting, watching sports and spending time with her grandchildren.
Kim's last wishes were to be cremated with her ashes to be scattered in the ocean. Her ashes will be scattered in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of the Outer Banks in private ceremony.
I am shocked and heartbroken. Kim was a special woman. She was courageous with a beautiful soul! We shared many wonderful times together! My favorite memory was our trip to Va Beach to see Elton John. We had the best time! Kim was loved dearly and will be missed!
Laurie Yates
Friend
September 15, 2021
I met Kim through a friend when she first moved to Brandon. I was included in her Birthday dinner that year and she was so excited and we had a great time with lots of laughs. She sure enjoyed it. This saddens me as Kim was such a sweet human being. I send my condolences to her children and grandchildren. May you find peace during this time.
Kim, I wish you an eternity of peace without pain. Rest easy, my friend.
Michael Adams
Friend
September 13, 2021
I am so sad Kim is gone too soon. Praying for her family.