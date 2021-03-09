Menu
L.A. Tyree
1926 - 2021
BORN
1926
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory
427 Graves Mill Road
Lynchburg, VA
L.A. Tyree

Lawrence Abram "L.A." Tyree Jr., 94, of Clearwater, Florida, died at Sun Coast Hospice on March 7, 2021. He was born on September 14, 1926, in Lynchburg, Virginia, a son of the late Lawrence Abram Tyree Sr., and Annie Elizabeth Stanley Tyree. He was preceded in death by his dear wife, Jean, in 2017, and by all of his brothers, Thomas, Joseph, and William (Randy) Tyree.

He is survived by his daughter, Susan (Chris) Cotton of Clearwater, Florida, with whom he was residing, and his son, John (Tammie) of St. Clairsville, Ohio. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Morgane, Alyssa (Oliver) Church, and Jonah Tyree. He is also survived by many beloved nieces and nephews, his sisters in law, Mae West, Shirley, and Carolyn, and one remaining cousin, Arlene. He is also survived by a close family friend, Freda Womack.

L.A. worked and retired from Lynchburg Foundry after 30 years. He had learned funeral director work as a young man and after his retirement from the Foundry, he returned to funeral director work and worked for Heritage Funeral Services even after retiring up until 2017. L.A. made funeral arrangements for many in the Lynchburg area.

L.A. loved his family intensely and was always involved in his children's activities in their childhood. He was a coach's assistant for John's little league football team and also took care of Susan's horses for many years and enjoyed taking her to horse shows. In later years he followed his granddaughter Morgane's interest in and love of horses.

L.A. went to live in Clearwater with Susan and Chris after the loss of his dear wife Jean in 2017. It was a very difficult decision for him to leave Lynchburg after his entire life, along with the devastating loss of his wife. But he has enjoyed the Florida sunshine and Susan's swimming pool for the last few years.

The family will hold a private memorial service to honor L.A. and Jean along with their dog Pepper.

Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com.

Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 9, 2021.
We worked with L.A. at the Foundry and always enjoyed talking with him. Our deepest sympathy to all his family.
Mary & Ted Dodgion
March 10, 2021
A true gentleman. Kind and caring. I always admired and respected him and Jean.
nancy BLANKENSHIP
March 9, 2021
