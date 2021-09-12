Lamont Cordell Hughes
Lamont Cordell Hughes, 43, of Lynchburg, Va. departed this life on Wednesday, September 9, 2021.
He was born on February 17, 1978, to Larry Carnell Hughes and the late Cherry Billups Hughes. Lamont was a devoted son, brother and friend, but his most cherished relationship was that of being a father. His daughter, Anisa, was his pride and joy.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at Jackson Street United Methodist Church at 1 p.m., 901 Jackson Street, Lynchburg, VA 24504. Streaming services will be provided by Tharp Funeral Home. The service will be officiated by Pastor Reason Chandler and eulogy by Pastor B. Alvin Scott. Masks will be required.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com
.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory
Published by The News & Advance on Sep. 12, 2021.