Dear sweet nephew, Your Uncle George & Aunt Sheryl will miss you terribly, along with our boys. I am so glad we got a chance to be with you at the beach, the Parkway, and amusement park. Your youthful look will always be a vision in our minds, your love will remain in our hearts and your warm soul will always be in our presence. Lamont we will always love you, now and through eternity!

Uncle George & Aunt Sheryl Family September 13, 2021