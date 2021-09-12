Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News & Advance
The News & Advance Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Lamont Cordell Hughes
1978 - 2021
BORN
1978
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Tharp Funeral Home
220 Breezewood Drive
Lynchburg, VA
Lamont Cordell Hughes

Lamont Cordell Hughes, 43, of Lynchburg, Va. departed this life on Wednesday, September 9, 2021.

He was born on February 17, 1978, to Larry Carnell Hughes and the late Cherry Billups Hughes. Lamont was a devoted son, brother and friend, but his most cherished relationship was that of being a father. His daughter, Anisa, was his pride and joy.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at Jackson Street United Methodist Church at 1 p.m., 901 Jackson Street, Lynchburg, VA 24504. Streaming services will be provided by Tharp Funeral Home. The service will be officiated by Pastor Reason Chandler and eulogy by Pastor B. Alvin Scott. Masks will be required.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory

Published by The News & Advance on Sep. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
18
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m.
Jackson Street United Methodist Church
901 Jackson Street, Lynchburg, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Tharp Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Tharp Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
7 Entries
Heartbroken. LaMont was a positive and loving force that impacted my life. I will miss him deeply. Rest In Peace. My condolences to the family, especially to his brother Larry, who I know, and Anisa.
Jaime Jeffress
September 17, 2021
Latonya Paige
September 17, 2021
The TSI Family
September 14, 2021
Dear sweet nephew, Your Uncle George & Aunt Sheryl will miss you terribly, along with our boys. I am so glad we got a chance to be with you at the beach, the Parkway, and amusement park. Your youthful look will always be a vision in our minds, your love will remain in our hearts and your warm soul will always be in our presence. Lamont we will always love you, now and through eternity!
Uncle George & Aunt Sheryl
Family
September 13, 2021
Larry Sending you and your family my condolences.You loved your son but loved him more.
Yvonne Wite
September 12, 2021
Dear Larry & Cherry, I learned of the sad heartening news of your Beloved Lamont thru my sister, Bernadette. You and family have my sincere condolences. I remember and loved seeing our children at times, coming together, playing and having so much fun! I'll never forget and will always remember your beautiful son. Our LORD & The Comforter is with Yawl. Also, You All will remain in my thoughts and prayers. With Deepest Sympathy, Blessings & Love.
Emma Christian Barbour
Friend
September 12, 2021
Larry and Family: so sorryb to hear of Lamont's passing. He was a beautiful young man and father. He will be missed.
Verna Henry
Friend
September 12, 2021
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 results