Lamont Price
1957 - 2020
BORN
1957
DIED
2020
Lamont Price

Lamont Price, 66, of Lynchburg, passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at The Summit. He was born on May 25, 1957, to the late James Price and Claudine Bolland Price.

Those left to cherish his memories are his devoted children, Briany Price Reid (Steven) and Kevin Price; and a host of other relatives and friends.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at Forest Hill Burial Park. Family and friends may view on Friday from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. at Davis-Turner Funeral Service. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service.

Davis-Turner Funeral Service

1016 Rivermont Ave.

Published by The News & Advance from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
23
Viewing
11:00a.m. - 5:00p.m.
Davis-Turner Funeral Service - Lynchburg
1016 Rivermont Ave., Lynchburg, VA 24504
Oct
24
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Forest Hill Burial Park
Funeral services provided by:
Davis-Turner Funeral Service - Lynchburg
My condolences to you and your family may you have peace and prayers in your life
Darrel Ramage
October 22, 2020