Lamonte PriceLamonte Price, 66, of Lynchburg, passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at The Summit. He was born on September 24, 1957, to the late James Price and Claudine Bolland Price.Those left to cherish his memories are his devoted children, Briany Price Reed (Steven) and Kevin Price; and a host of other relatives and friends.A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at Forest Hill Burial Park. Family and friends may view on Friday, October 23, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Davis-Turner Funeral Service. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service.Davis-Turner Funeral Service1016 Rivermont Ave. Lynchburg, VA 24504