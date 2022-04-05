Menu
Larry Randale "Randy" Adams
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 6 2022
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Larry Randale "Randy" Adams

Larry Randale "Randy" Adams, 70, of Wingina, passed away on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at his residence. He was the husband of Beverly Burnley Adams.

Born in Farmville, Virginia, on December 2, 1951, he was the son of the late Larry James Adams and Thelma Trent Adams. He worked for several companies in Lynchburg as a welder and was currently employed with Food Lion in Dillwyn. He was a member of Maple Grove Pentecostal Holiness Church.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his two sons, Troy Randale Adams of Concord, and Timothy Ray Adams of Lynchburg; three grandchildren, Tyler Adams, Dustin Adams, and Cameron Adams; brother, Jerry Roberts Adams; stepchildren, Brenda Burnley Childress, Becky Lee Burnley, Diane Burnley McCormick and husband, Richard Keith, and Wayne Thomas Burnley; stepson-in-law, Kirby Lewis Stinson Jr.; nine step grandchildren, and four step great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by two brothers, Donnie Adams, and Dicky Adams, and a stepdaughter, Wanda Burnley Stinson.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, April 7, 2022, at Maple Grove Pentecostal Holiness Church with Pastor Scott Varney officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m., on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at Robinson Funeral Home and other times at his residence.

Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com.

Published by The News & Advance on Apr. 5, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
6
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Robinson Funeral Home - Appomattox
667 Court Street , Appomattox, VA
Apr
7
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Maple Grove Pentecostal Holiness Church
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Robinson Funeral Home - Appomattox
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Randy was such a jolly guy. I met him 30 years ago when I married his friend, Mark. I always loved to see him - he was a sweetie.

I am so sorry for your loss and heartache.
Darlene Martin
Friend
April 4, 2022
I grew up around Randy, known him all my life. He was like a brother to me and will be deeply missed. I can't really believe he is gone - much too soon. He was a great guy. I will see you again, Randy.
Mark Roberts
Friend
April 4, 2022
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
David Fox
Coworker
April 4, 2022
