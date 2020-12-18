Larry Wayne Bailey Jr.
January 30, 1963 - December 15, 2020
Larry Wayne Bailey Jr., 57, passed away peacefully while holding his wife's hand on December 15, 2020. He was born in Princeton, West Virginia, on January 30, 1963, to Larry and Alice Bailey. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Amber, whom he shared a love with like no other.
Additional survivors include his siblings, Kathy Smith (Ron), Brandon Bailey (Amy), and Wendy Sturgill. He is also survived by his stepchildren, whom he loved as his own, Haley Coles and her husband, Brian, and Garrett Mitchell, and two daughters, Ashley Bailey and Brittany Mulligan (Matthew), and one grandson, Brody Coles. He is also survived by nieces, Lauren and Monica Smith, and Sierra Gross, and nephew, Levi Smith. Larry also leaves to mourn his best friend that he considered a brother, Larry Ragan.
Larry was a machinist by trade and worked at several machine shops before starting a career at BWXT, where he was a floor manager for almost 20 years. He had so many amazing friends there.
Larry was the kindest, most wonderful man, never met a stranger, and was a friend to all. He was always willing to lend a hand to anyone who needed it. He could give the best hugs you've ever had! He loved being outdoors and always had a project of some kind he was working on. He had a passion for motorcycles from an early age and loved riding Harleys with his step son, Garrett, and a multitude of friends and family from across the country.
He loved family and often said, "we are family, and family needs each other. We take care of each other." Larry will be loved and missed by all who knew him, but especially by his wife, Amber. He was the most incredibly loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend. A few years ago, Larry accepted Jesus as his Lord and Savior. He had repented his sins and was baptized while in the hospital. He is now finally at rest and at peace with no more suffering for all of eternity in the loving arms of our Savior, where we will be reunited again someday.
A service will be held at Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, 427 Graves Mill Road, Lynchburg, Va., on Saturday, December 19, 2020, at 6:30 p.m. All are invited to attend, however, masks and social distancing are required. The service will also be live streamed on Facebook live.
Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com
.
Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 18, 2020.