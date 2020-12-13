Menu
Larry Lee Farmer
Larry Lee Farmer

Larry Lee Farmer, 86, died on Monday, December 7, 2020. Born in Halifax County, Va., to Thomas and Elsie Clay Farmer who predeceased him, he was a longtime Lynchburg resident.

Larry graduated from Duke University. He worked at Mountain Lake Biological Station run by UVA where he was awarded a National Science Foundation Fellowship. He taught at Mary Washington College and at Lynchburg College. He was active in the Lynchburg Bird Club and helped write "Fifty years of the Lynchburg Christmas Bird Count", an article published in the state magazine, The Raven. He was a member of the Church of the Covenant. In 2017, he received the Peace Medal from the Lynchburg Peace Education Center Board. He said that one of his proudest moments was when he marched with Martin Luther King Jr. in 1965. Above all, he was a kind, gentle, and loving man who will be missed by his family and friends.

He is survived by his son, Timothy Martin of Cookeville City, Tenn.; and daughter, Rebecca Martin of Red Boiling Springs, Tenn.; godchildren, Mauro and Stella Castro Camargo of Berlin, Germany, and Rachel Smith of Yorktown, Va.; and many cousins.

A memorial service will be held at a later time by the Whitten Timberlake Chapel.

Whitten Timberlake Chapel is assisting the Farmer family (434-239-0331).

Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 13, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I thought I remembered Larry from high school. It must've been through scouting. I knew him at UVA then at the Church of the Covenant. He always seemed to remember me. I'd welcome any opportunity to talk with Tmothy, Rebecca, or any relatives. Your father was a fine man. I never knew he was married. [email protected]
ED LOVERN
December 14, 2020
I'm sorry to hear of Larry's passing. My heartfelt sympathy is extended to his loved ones.
Debbie Coles
December 13, 2020
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results