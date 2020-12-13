Larry Lee FarmerLarry Lee Farmer, 86, died on Monday, December 7, 2020. Born in Halifax County, Va., to Thomas and Elsie Clay Farmer who predeceased him, he was a longtime Lynchburg resident.Larry graduated from Duke University. He worked at Mountain Lake Biological Station run by UVA where he was awarded a National Science Foundation Fellowship. He taught at Mary Washington College and at Lynchburg College. He was active in the Lynchburg Bird Club and helped write "Fifty years of the Lynchburg Christmas Bird Count", an article published in the state magazine, The Raven. He was a member of the Church of the Covenant. In 2017, he received the Peace Medal from the Lynchburg Peace Education Center Board. He said that one of his proudest moments was when he marched with Martin Luther King Jr. in 1965. Above all, he was a kind, gentle, and loving man who will be missed by his family and friends.He is survived by his son, Timothy Martin of Cookeville City, Tenn.; and daughter, Rebecca Martin of Red Boiling Springs, Tenn.; godchildren, Mauro and Stella Castro Camargo of Berlin, Germany, and Rachel Smith of Yorktown, Va.; and many cousins.A memorial service will be held at a later time by the Whitten Timberlake Chapel.Whitten Timberlake Chapel is assisting the Farmer family (434-239-0331).