Larry Gene FowlerLarry Gene Fowler, 62, of Lynchburg, passed away on Wednesday, June 30, 2021. He was born in Bedford, Va., on October 16, 1958, a son of the late Carey Sossaman Fowler and Elizabeth Markham Green. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Lee Fowler.He is survived by his son, Jason Lawrence Fowler and wife, Monica; daughter, Amy Loretta Perry and husband, Rich; brothers, Wayne Fowler and wife, Elizabeth, and John Fowler and wife, Lucy; mother of his children, Linda G. Fowler; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.A memorial service will be held at 3:30 p.m., on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at Blue Ridge Community Church New London Campus, 2361 New London Rd., Forest, VA 24551, with the Rev. Jack Dunn officiating. The family will receive friends following the service and an ice cream sundae reception will follow the visitation.Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360.