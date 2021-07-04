Menu
Larry Gene Fowler
1958 - 2021
BORN
1958
DIED
2021
Larry Gene Fowler

Larry Gene Fowler, 62, of Lynchburg, passed away on Wednesday, June 30, 2021. He was born in Bedford, Va., on October 16, 1958, a son of the late Carey Sossaman Fowler and Elizabeth Markham Green. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Lee Fowler.

He is survived by his son, Jason Lawrence Fowler and wife, Monica; daughter, Amy Loretta Perry and husband, Rich; brothers, Wayne Fowler and wife, Elizabeth, and John Fowler and wife, Lucy; mother of his children, Linda G. Fowler; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 3:30 p.m., on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at Blue Ridge Community Church New London Campus, 2361 New London Rd., Forest, VA 24551, with the Rev. Jack Dunn officiating. The family will receive friends following the service and an ice cream sundae reception will follow the visitation.

Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360.

Published by The News & Advance on Jul. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
7
Memorial service
3:30p.m.
Blue Ridge Community Church
New London Campus, 2361 New London Rd., Forest, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Jason and family, our thoughts and prayers are with you during this most difficult time.
Carol & Jack Moorman
Other
July 7, 2021
Prayers of comfort for all the family
Larry L Whorley
July 5, 2021
