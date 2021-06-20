Menu
Larry Edward Gilliam
1959 - 2021
BORN
1959
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Tharp Funeral Home
220 Breezewood Drive
Lynchburg, VA
Larry Edward Gilliam

Larry Edward Gilliam, of Lynchburg, born on January 15, 1959, formerly of Buchanan, left this world for a new tree to climb on June 15, 2021.

Larry was a devoted husband to his wife, Terry Ann Miller Gilliam of 10 years. They enjoyed time with the grandkids, family, and the racetrack.

Larry was the hardest working man anyone knew and would give the shirt off his back to anyone in need. Underneath his rough exterior was truly a heart of gold.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Katherine Mars; his daughter, Brandy Gilliam; a sister, Regina Mars; and a brother, Ernie Bell.

Left behind to cherish his memory are his wife, Terry Ann Miller Gilliam; his children, Johnathon Gilliam (Tabitha) and Dustin Gilliam; his sisters, Carolyn Kelly, Louise Bryant, and Sheila Duff-Iqbal (Moe), Jeannie Reeves (Gary); his brother, Wayne Mars; his grandchildren, Christian, Caleb, Jeremiah, Journey, Jaxson, Tabitha, Jordan, Joel, Kaylen, Emylee, and Tristin; his great-grandchild, Cordelia; and his stepdaughter, Erin Shifflett (JR).

The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Monday, June 21, 2021, at Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg.

A celebration of Larry's life will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg. Interment will follow at Presbyterian Cemetery.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory

Published by The News & Advance on Jun. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
21
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Tharp Funeral Home
220 Breezewood Drive P.O. Box 15008, Lynchburg, VA
Jun
22
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m.
Tharp Funeral Home
220 Breezewood Drive P.O. Box 15008, Lynchburg, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Terry and family, truly sorry for your loss. May you find peace and comfort in your memories.
Pamela Knichel
June 22, 2021
