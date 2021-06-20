Larry Edward Gilliam
Larry Edward Gilliam, of Lynchburg, born on January 15, 1959, formerly of Buchanan, left this world for a new tree to climb on June 15, 2021.
Larry was a devoted husband to his wife, Terry Ann Miller Gilliam of 10 years. They enjoyed time with the grandkids, family, and the racetrack.
Larry was the hardest working man anyone knew and would give the shirt off his back to anyone in need. Underneath his rough exterior was truly a heart of gold.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Katherine Mars; his daughter, Brandy Gilliam; a sister, Regina Mars; and a brother, Ernie Bell.
Left behind to cherish his memory are his wife, Terry Ann Miller Gilliam; his children, Johnathon Gilliam (Tabitha) and Dustin Gilliam; his sisters, Carolyn Kelly, Louise Bryant, and Sheila Duff-Iqbal (Moe), Jeannie Reeves (Gary); his brother, Wayne Mars; his grandchildren, Christian, Caleb, Jeremiah, Journey, Jaxson, Tabitha, Jordan, Joel, Kaylen, Emylee, and Tristin; his great-grandchild, Cordelia; and his stepdaughter, Erin Shifflett (JR).
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Monday, June 21, 2021, at Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg.
A celebration of Larry's life will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg. Interment will follow at Presbyterian Cemetery.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com
.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory
Published by The News & Advance on Jun. 20, 2021.