Laura Catherine Dawson Fortune
February 2, 1931 - November 6, 2020
Laura Catherine Dawson Fortune, 89, of Evington, died on Friday, November 6, 2020 at her home. She was the wife of the late James Ralph Fortune for 60 years.
She was born February 2, 1931 in Louisville, Ky., a daughter of the late Louis Harper Dawson and Zelma Ruth Hocutt Dawson. She was a member of Mentow Baptist Church and a retired school teacher.
She is survived by two sons, Thomas Harper Fortune and his wife, Cindy of Gig Harbor, Wash. and Joseph Ryan Fortune and his wife, Jenny of Evington; two daughters, Catherine Elaine Fortune Moody and her husband, James and Gloria "Jean" Fortune Even and her husband, Paul all of Evington; one brother, Lewis Edward Dawson and his wife, Peggy of Seale, Ala.; one sister, Ruth Hocutt Dawson Majette and her husband, Paul of Grimesland, N.C.; twelve grandchildren; twenty great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Alice Amanda Berry.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Finch & Finch Chapel, Altavista. Interment will be private. Funeral services will be live-streamed on our website for those who cannot attend.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Friday, November 13, 2020 at Finch & Finch Funeral and Cremation Service, Altavista.
The family suggests that those wishing to make memorials consider the Mentow Baptist Church WMU, 3282 Mentow Dr., Huddleston, VA 24104, Autumn Care – Residence Council Fund, 1317 Lola Dr., Altavista, VA 24517, or your preferred Baptist organization.
Published by The News & Advance on Nov. 9, 2020.