Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News & Advance
The News & Advance Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Laura Gene Beard Munson
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Tharp Funeral Home
220 Breezewood Drive
Lynchburg, VA
Laura Gene Beard Munson

Laura Gene (Beard) Munson, of Lynchburg, born July 17, 1934 in Batesville, Arkansas to Samuel Jerome Beard and Henrietta Eugenia Ramsey Beard, passed away on Saturday, March 13, 2021.

Laura is preceded in death by her husband, Rodger Dale Munson, and her brothers and sister, John Berry Beard, Allen Beard, Sam Beard and Mary Beard. Loving survivors include her children, Gary Munson, Brian Munson, Kevin Munson and Dr. Sandra Smith; grandchildren, Nathan Smith, Christen Smith, Christie Munson, Adam Munson, Austin Munson and Amanda Munson; great-grandchildren, Sebastian Munson and Raylan Munson; brother, James Beard; and many special nieces and nephews.

Laura graduated valedictorian of Laura Conner High School in Augusta, Arkansas where she played on the school basketball team and very active in First United Methodist Church. Upon graduation, Laura attended Texas Woman's University where she graduated with a B.S., and honors, in Home Economics in 1956. It was at TWU that she met Rodger Dale Munson; they married June 15, 1956 at Augusta Methodist Church - then moved to Hurst, Texas.

Eventually settling in Lynchburg, Virginia in 1979 Laura became very active in the local community. She became a board member at Quaker Memorial Presbyterian Church, worked actively for the Greater Lynchburg Habitat for Humanity, helped to establish the Jubilee Family Development Center, and was the founder of the Historic White Rock Cemetery restoration project.

Laura dedicated her time and resources to serving her Lord through the betterment of her fellow man, and preserving the rich heritage and history of the Lynchburg area. Her effort was tireless, and she could often be found hauling wheel barrows of rock at White Rock Cemetery.

The Munson family is grateful to the staff at Runk & Pratt for the love and care they provided our mother; further, they are grateful for the extraordinary love and care provided by Brian's wife, Letty Munson. In addition, the Munson family extends their thanks to all the friends at Quaker Memorial Presbyterian Church for the letters, cards, and support over the years.

Laura's memory may be honored by contributions to Quaker Memorial Presbyterian Church, of Lynchburg, or the Greater Lynchburg Habitat for Humanity.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assiting the family. To send online condolences please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory

Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 15, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Tharp Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Tharp Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
7 Entries
Laura was a lovely lady and I enjoyed getting to know her in our church family.
Sara Curtis
March 16, 2021
Your legacy at Jubilee continues. We are grateful for your heart, your energy and your commitment to making Lynchburg a better place for all our citizens.
Karen Simonton
March 16, 2021
Could not have said it better than Dr Wilder. Having been employed at Jubilee for many years, I had the opportunity to experience a lovely relation with Mrs. Munson.
Fannie Crider
March 16, 2021
Prayers and Condolences to the family of Mrs. Laura B. Munson. We thank God for her love, labor and dedication for the Historic White Rock Cemetery Restoration. "Therefore, my beloved brethren, be ye steadfast, unmovable, always abounding in the work of the Lord, forasmuch as ye know that your labor is not in vain in the Lord." 1 Cor.15:58
Jackson Street United Methodist Church Trustees
March 15, 2021
Laura--What a difference you made in so many ways....always a desire to serve, get things done, and never say no!
Kevin
March 15, 2021
A dear friend from the past. Rest In Peace Laura.
Margaret Brinkley Kurisky
March 15, 2021
On behalf of myself and the Jubilee Family Development Center we sorry for your loss. We considered Laura to be the grandmother of Jubilee and she was one of my adopted mothers. Her work with Habitat, White Rock Cemetery and Jubilee was amazing. She left her mark on our community and in my life. Jubilee is successful today because of the seeds that she sowed. She will always be remembered and loved.
Dr. Sterling Wilder
March 15, 2021
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 results