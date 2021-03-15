On behalf of myself and the Jubilee Family Development Center we sorry for your loss. We considered Laura to be the grandmother of Jubilee and she was one of my adopted mothers. Her work with Habitat, White Rock Cemetery and Jubilee was amazing. She left her mark on our community and in my life. Jubilee is successful today because of the seeds that she sowed. She will always be remembered and loved.

Dr. Sterling Wilder March 15, 2021