Laura Gene Beard Munson
Laura Gene (Beard) Munson, of Lynchburg, born July 17, 1934 in Batesville, Arkansas to Samuel Jerome Beard and Henrietta Eugenia Ramsey Beard, passed away on Saturday, March 13, 2021.
Laura is preceded in death by her husband, Rodger Dale Munson, and her brothers and sister, John Berry Beard, Allen Beard, Sam Beard and Mary Beard. Loving survivors include her children, Gary Munson, Brian Munson, Kevin Munson and Dr. Sandra Smith; grandchildren, Nathan Smith, Christen Smith, Christie Munson, Adam Munson, Austin Munson and Amanda Munson; great-grandchildren, Sebastian Munson and Raylan Munson; brother, James Beard; and many special nieces and nephews.
Laura graduated valedictorian of Laura Conner High School in Augusta, Arkansas where she played on the school basketball team and very active in First United Methodist Church. Upon graduation, Laura attended Texas Woman's University where she graduated with a B.S., and honors, in Home Economics in 1956. It was at TWU that she met Rodger Dale Munson; they married June 15, 1956 at Augusta Methodist Church - then moved to Hurst, Texas.
Eventually settling in Lynchburg, Virginia in 1979 Laura became very active in the local community. She became a board member at Quaker Memorial Presbyterian Church, worked actively for the Greater Lynchburg Habitat for Humanity, helped to establish the Jubilee Family Development Center, and was the founder of the Historic White Rock Cemetery restoration project.
Laura dedicated her time and resources to serving her Lord through the betterment of her fellow man, and preserving the rich heritage and history of the Lynchburg area. Her effort was tireless, and she could often be found hauling wheel barrows of rock at White Rock Cemetery.
The Munson family is grateful to the staff at Runk & Pratt for the love and care they provided our mother; further, they are grateful for the extraordinary love and care provided by Brian's wife, Letty Munson. In addition, the Munson family extends their thanks to all the friends at Quaker Memorial Presbyterian Church for the letters, cards, and support over the years.
Laura's memory may be honored by contributions to Quaker Memorial Presbyterian Church, of Lynchburg, or the Greater Lynchburg Habitat for Humanity.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assiting the family. To send online condolences please visit tharpfuneralhome.com
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory
Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 15, 2021.