Laurette, Beautiful lady, Your going to be dearly missed! You were loved more than you´ll ever know! I wished I could have told you goodbye, you left this world quickly, a little too soon perhaps , but I know you are an Angel in Heaven and no longer suffering & the memories I have with you are a blessing and I´m grateful for our time together here . You are one who has been many places and done many things in this lifetime and accomplished many things, I´ve learned from you so much, We will celebrate your life and remember you all the time ! You went through many things and overcame many health conditions that not many people could ;some we thought were miracles, You were a very special friend to me, like family & you called me your sister, I´m honored to be your sister! You thought of others before yourself, your kindness and humbleness will be forever rewarded and remembered & cherished! God is with You! My deepest Sympathy and Prayers goes out to the entire family as they take those special memories with them each day too ! with Love always, Kelli , Matthew & also their Family & Friends who also Knew you!

Kelli & Matthew Rice February 26, 2021