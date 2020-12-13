I am only just now finding out that my friend is gone, I am so heartbroken. My sincerest and deepest condolences to Laurie's family. Laurie was a one of a kind special lady. She always thought of others before herself. Her dedication to keeping our history alive, and to be proud of our ancestry was her one, of many GOD given talents. Her hard work and dedication to the Jackson Procession Memorial walk in Lynchburg back on May 7, 2007, was one of her many shining examples. She will be fondly remembered by the 11th Virginia home guard, as she was very instrumental in having our unit be the honor bearers for this very historic occasion for the city. Laurie was a very unique individual, and was loved and respected by many. I will truly miss her. My biggest regret is knowing she won't be here anymore to spread the hope, and keep the fires burning where our history is concerned. To this I will add Deo Vindice my dear sweet friend. Until we meet on the other side.

Becky Bryant January 7, 2021