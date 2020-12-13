Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News & Advance
The News & Advance Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Laurie Ann Lenz
1963 - 2020
BORN
1963
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Tharp Funeral Home
220 Breezewood Drive
Lynchburg, VA
Laurie Ann Goodman Lenz

Laurie Ann Goodman Lenz, 57, passed away on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, peacefully at home. She was the wife of Barry Jay Lenz for 33 years.

Born on Monday, May 20, 1963, in Goode, Va., Laurie was a daughter of Leonard Goodman and Linda Burley Goodman LaCass.

She was preceded in death by father-in-law, MSGT James Richard "J.R." Lenz, her aunts Vicky Mae Burley and Judy Ann Penny, and her uncle, James Edward Burley Jr.

She is survived by her husband, Barry Jay Lenz; her son, Michael Alan Lenz; her father, Leonard Evan Goodman; her mother, Linda Burley LaCass; her stepfather, Thomas John LaCass; her mother-in-law, Ann Marie Lenz; her uncles, Daniel Keith Goodman and Donald Wayne Goodman; her aunt, Penny Burley Ward; and so many cousins and friends that loved her dearly.

Laurie Lenz was loved by all who knew her. She was spirited and out spoken. She was always hardworking and threw herself into everything she did no matter how big or small it was. Family meant everything to her and she had a fondness for genealogy that she would devote a good part of her life too. She was smart and diligent at every job she had. Her best loved job though was working for the Historical Foundation of Lynchburg. She put her everything into each project she was given and was quick to help out in any way she could. She tried hard to keep in touch with everyone and make sure everyone around her felt loved. She loved long drives and rock n roll music. She was a caring and strong wife who always stood by her husband no matter how hard things got. She was a caring and compassionate mother who was always there for her son to offer up support, advice, and love whenever he needed it. She loved animals and was accepting of everybody she ever met. Words could never describe how much of an amazing woman she was.

In lieu of flowers, please give to the Campbell County Humane Society in Laurie's name. She loved the work they did and this was her wish.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit www.tharpfuneralhome.com.

Tharp Funeral Home & Creamtory

Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 13, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Tharp Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Tharp Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
I am only just now finding out that my friend is gone, I am so heartbroken. My sincerest and deepest condolences to Laurie's family. Laurie was a one of a kind special lady. She always thought of others before herself. Her dedication to keeping our history alive, and to be proud of our ancestry was her one, of many GOD given talents. Her hard work and dedication to the Jackson Procession Memorial walk in Lynchburg back on May 7, 2007, was one of her many shining examples. She will be fondly remembered by the 11th Virginia home guard, as she was very instrumental in having our unit be the honor bearers for this very historic occasion for the city. Laurie was a very unique individual, and was loved and respected by many. I will truly miss her. My biggest regret is knowing she won't be here anymore to spread the hope, and keep the fires burning where our history is concerned. To this I will add Deo Vindice my dear sweet friend. Until we meet on the other side.
Becky Bryant
January 7, 2021
My deepest condolences to the family.Have some sweet memories of Laurie.
Joyce Parrish
December 14, 2020
The Tribute to Laurie is only the tip of the iceberg! Her love of life in general speaks to all who knew her! Always a smile no matter the adversity! A love for her husband and son that can in no way be measured! Sorely missed and always loved!
Pauline Deaton Goodman
December 13, 2020
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results