Laurie Ann Goodman Lenz
Laurie Ann Goodman Lenz, 57, passed away on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, peacefully at home. She was the wife of Barry Jay Lenz for 33 years.
Born on Monday, May 20, 1963, in Goode, Va., Laurie was a daughter of Leonard Goodman and Linda Burley Goodman LaCass.
She was preceded in death by father-in-law, MSGT James Richard "J.R." Lenz, her aunts Vicky Mae Burley and Judy Ann Penny, and her uncle, James Edward Burley Jr.
She is survived by her husband, Barry Jay Lenz; her son, Michael Alan Lenz; her father, Leonard Evan Goodman; her mother, Linda Burley LaCass; her stepfather, Thomas John LaCass; her mother-in-law, Ann Marie Lenz; her uncles, Daniel Keith Goodman and Donald Wayne Goodman; her aunt, Penny Burley Ward; and so many cousins and friends that loved her dearly.
Laurie Lenz was loved by all who knew her. She was spirited and out spoken. She was always hardworking and threw herself into everything she did no matter how big or small it was. Family meant everything to her and she had a fondness for genealogy that she would devote a good part of her life too. She was smart and diligent at every job she had. Her best loved job though was working for the Historical Foundation of Lynchburg. She put her everything into each project she was given and was quick to help out in any way she could. She tried hard to keep in touch with everyone and make sure everyone around her felt loved. She loved long drives and rock n roll music. She was a caring and strong wife who always stood by her husband no matter how hard things got. She was a caring and compassionate mother who was always there for her son to offer up support, advice, and love whenever he needed it. She loved animals and was accepting of everybody she ever met. Words could never describe how much of an amazing woman she was.
In lieu of flowers, please give to the Campbell County Humane Society in Laurie's name. She loved the work they did and this was her wish.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit www.tharpfuneralhome.com
.
Tharp Funeral Home & Creamtory
Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 13, 2020.