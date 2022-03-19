Lawrence Clinton Clements
Lawrence Clinton Clements, 96, of Appomattox, passed away on Friday, March 18, 2022, at his residence. He was the husband of the late Cora Belle Clements.
Born on August 21, 1925, in Alexandria, Va., he was the son of the late Clinton Fogus Clements and Ella Bryant Clements. He worked as the Appomattox office supervisor at Central Virginia Electric Company and was a member of Grace Hills Baptist Church and American Legion #104. Lawrence proudly served his country as a member of the United States Army in World War II in the 106 Infantry Division and was captured during the Battle of the Bulge.
He is survived by four children, Eugenia Gayle Clements Lucado and husband, Thomas, of Appomattox, Lauren Susan Clements Anderson of Nelson, Patti Karen Clements Moore and husband, Bruce, of Appomattox, and Lawrence Timothy Clements and friend, Norma Aaron, of Appomattox; one sister, Dorothy Clements White of Amherst; 11 grandchildren, Mandy and Eric Jordan, Penny and Bryon Garrett, Julie Rogers, Susan and Mike Campbell, Russ and Katherine Anderson, Karen and David Lethcoe, Tommy and Victoria Moore, Claudia and Ben Hamilton, Emily and John Hamilton, Clint Clements and Heather Johnson, and Ashley Clements; 31 great-grandchildren, and eight great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Ron Anderson; daughter-in-law, Patty Clements; brother, Vernon Clements; and sister, Helen Fletcher.
A graveside service officiated by the Rev. Adam Tyler will be held 11 a.m., Monday, March 21, 2022, at Jonesboro Baptist Church Cemetery, 9215 Patrick Henry Hwy., Roseland, Va. The family will receive friends at the residence.
Those wishing to make memorials please consider American Legion Post 104, P.O. Box 584, Appomattox, VA 24522.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Centra Hospice for the care to Lawrence and his family during this time.
Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robisnonfuneral.com
Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 19, 2022.