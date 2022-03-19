Menu
Lawrence Clinton Clements
Robinson Funeral Home - Appomattox
667 Court Street
Appomattox, VA
Lawrence Clinton Clements

Lawrence Clinton Clements, 96, of Appomattox, passed away on Friday, March 18, 2022, at his residence. He was the husband of the late Cora Belle Clements.

Born on August 21, 1925, in Alexandria, Va., he was the son of the late Clinton Fogus Clements and Ella Bryant Clements. He worked as the Appomattox office supervisor at Central Virginia Electric Company and was a member of Grace Hills Baptist Church and American Legion #104. Lawrence proudly served his country as a member of the United States Army in World War II in the 106 Infantry Division and was captured during the Battle of the Bulge.

He is survived by four children, Eugenia Gayle Clements Lucado and husband, Thomas, of Appomattox, Lauren Susan Clements Anderson of Nelson, Patti Karen Clements Moore and husband, Bruce, of Appomattox, and Lawrence Timothy Clements and friend, Norma Aaron, of Appomattox; one sister, Dorothy Clements White of Amherst; 11 grandchildren, Mandy and Eric Jordan, Penny and Bryon Garrett, Julie Rogers, Susan and Mike Campbell, Russ and Katherine Anderson, Karen and David Lethcoe, Tommy and Victoria Moore, Claudia and Ben Hamilton, Emily and John Hamilton, Clint Clements and Heather Johnson, and Ashley Clements; 31 great-grandchildren, and eight great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Ron Anderson; daughter-in-law, Patty Clements; brother, Vernon Clements; and sister, Helen Fletcher.

A graveside service officiated by the Rev. Adam Tyler will be held 11 a.m., Monday, March 21, 2022, at Jonesboro Baptist Church Cemetery, 9215 Patrick Henry Hwy., Roseland, Va. The family will receive friends at the residence.

Those wishing to make memorials please consider American Legion Post 104, P.O. Box 584, Appomattox, VA 24522.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Centra Hospice for the care to Lawrence and his family during this time.

Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robisnonfuneral.com.

Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 19, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
21
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Jonesboro Baptist Church Cemetery
9215 Patrick Henry Hwy., Roseland, VA
Robinson Funeral Home - Appomattox
Gayle,Lauren,Patti,Timmy and Family, we are saddened of the loss of your Dad. Lawrence was a neighbor for years and a good and kind man. He will truly be missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all. God bless each of you. He will be with your mom Cora now in Heaven. With love and sympathy, Kitty and Mike Farris
Kitty Farris
Friend
March 19, 2022
We will never forget Mr. Clements and his gallant service to his country during WWII. We are grateful for the memories he shared and will ensure that the sacrifices made by him and his fellow Golden Lions are always remembered here in Belgium. Sending our thoughts and prayers of support to his family and friends.
Carl & Sofie Wouters - Van Keer
Friend
March 19, 2022
So sorry to hear of Mr. Clement's passing. We can only hope in the promise of our Lord, that he is safein the arms of Jesus, and with your mom also. May the Good Lord bless you and the whole family at this time and give you peace.
Larry andMary Ellen Foster
March 19, 2022
Lawrence was aSourhern gentleman who was dedicated to his Family and work.
Gordon and joAnne Martin
Friend
March 19, 2022
Timmy , Clint and family my thoughts and prayers are with you during your time of sorrow may God comfort you all knowing one day you will meet again
Michael Campbell
Friend
March 19, 2022
So sorry to hear of your loss. Your Dad was such a kind, caring and helpful man to anyone who needed help. He loved his family dearly. May you hold on to the fond memories you have of him. At least you know that he is in Heaven with your Mom and no longer in pain. Please know that each of you are in our thoughts and prayers. May God comfort you during this difficult time.
Dillard & Margie (Megginson) Franklin
Dillard & Margie (Megginson) Franklin
Friend
March 19, 2022
With Deepest Condolences, you are in our hearts and prayers.
Debbie & Johnny Bowling
Friend
March 19, 2022
What a man! One of my few acquaintances in this county shortly after I moved here. Caring, kind, helpful.... Fond memories! Watching a parent decline is one of the hardest things to do.... Thinking of Timmy and the rest of those who now have that big "hole" in their lives. My sympathies.
Lois Bartell
Friend
March 19, 2022
My condolences and prayers to all.
William Clements
Family
March 18, 2022
Penny & Clements Family:
We were saddened to hear of the passing of your loved one. May the many memories you have of him help you get through this difficult time. Keeping you in our thoughts and prayers .
Henry & Linda Goode
Friend
March 18, 2022
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Nancy Doss
March 18, 2022
Gayle I am sorry for your & your families’ loss.
Wanda Williams
Friend
March 18, 2022
Sympathy to Timmy and all your family in the loss of your Dad. I know you and your family took good care of your Dad during his declining health. We salute all our WWII Veterans. They were all brave and givers so we can live in freedom today. May God Bless all your family during this difficult time. In Christ, Ralph and Ann Reynolds
Ralph and Ann Reynolds
March 18, 2022
We are so sorry for your loss. You have our deepest sympathy.
Ned and Marsha Ryan
Friend
March 18, 2022
