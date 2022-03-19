So sorry to hear of your loss. Your Dad was such a kind, caring and helpful man to anyone who needed help. He loved his family dearly. May you hold on to the fond memories you have of him. At least you know that he is in Heaven with your Mom and no longer in pain. Please know that each of you are in our thoughts and prayers. May God comfort you during this difficult time.

Dillard & Margie (Megginson) Franklin

