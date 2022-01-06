Lawrence Thomas Harper
Lawrence T. Harper, 79, of Lynchburg, passed away on Saturday, January 1, 2022, at Runk and Pratt Liberty Ridge. He was the husband of Bobbie Harper. He was a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather and friend.
Born in Lynchburg, on May 10, 1942, he was a son of the late Thomas Ray Harper and Hallie Johnson Harper. He was a retired foreman with Ericsson. He was honorably discharged from the U.S. Navy after proudly serving his country.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughters, Belinda Bowman of Madison Heights, and Teresa Hunt of Lynchburg; two sisters, Patricia Harris and Darlene Ferguson, both of Lynchburg; three grandchildren, Joshua Hill, Sarah Jones, and Mark Bowman; and four great-grandchildren, Michael Bowman Tharp, Noah Jones, Maverick Bowman, and Scarlett Bowman.
A graveside service will be conducted 11 a.m. Friday, January 7, 2022, at Spring Hill Cemetery with Pastor Bill Burleigh. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Thursday, January 6, 2022, at Whitten Timberlake Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, the family ask that you donate two the charities that he supported, Disabled Veterans and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com
.
Whitten Timberlake Chapel is serving the family, (434) 239-0331.
Published by The News & Advance on Jan. 6, 2022.