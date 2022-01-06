Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News & Advance
The News & Advance Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Lawrence Thomas Harper
1942 - 2022
BORN
1942
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Whitten Timberlake Chapel
7404 Timberlake Road
Lynchburg, VA
Lawrence Thomas Harper

Lawrence T. Harper, 79, of Lynchburg, passed away on Saturday, January 1, 2022, at Runk and Pratt Liberty Ridge. He was the husband of Bobbie Harper. He was a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather and friend.

Born in Lynchburg, on May 10, 1942, he was a son of the late Thomas Ray Harper and Hallie Johnson Harper. He was a retired foreman with Ericsson. He was honorably discharged from the U.S. Navy after proudly serving his country.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughters, Belinda Bowman of Madison Heights, and Teresa Hunt of Lynchburg; two sisters, Patricia Harris and Darlene Ferguson, both of Lynchburg; three grandchildren, Joshua Hill, Sarah Jones, and Mark Bowman; and four great-grandchildren, Michael Bowman Tharp, Noah Jones, Maverick Bowman, and Scarlett Bowman.

A graveside service will be conducted 11 a.m. Friday, January 7, 2022, at Spring Hill Cemetery with Pastor Bill Burleigh. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Thursday, January 6, 2022, at Whitten Timberlake Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, the family ask that you donate two the charities that he supported, Disabled Veterans and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com.

Whitten Timberlake Chapel is serving the family, (434) 239-0331.

Published by The News & Advance on Jan. 6, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
6
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Whitten Timberlake Chapel
7404 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg, VA
Jan
7
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Spring Hill Cemetery
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Whitten Timberlake Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Whitten Timberlake Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived sorry for your loss
Lloyd & Rhonda Trent
Family
January 6, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results