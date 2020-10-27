Dr. Lawrence Douglas Larkin
Doctor Lawrence Douglas Larkin (Larry) died at home Sunday, October 25, 2020, surrounded by his wife and daughters. He was the husband of Jane McCandliss Larkin for 46 years. He was a retired radiologist who practiced in Lynchburg for 25 years.
He was born on November 12, 1949, in Oak Ridge Tennessee to the late William Joseph Larkin and the late Margaret Power Larkin.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two daughters, Doctor Lisa Marie Larkin and her husband Mark Constantino Fara, and Maureen Larkin Wilson and her husband Christopher Dean Wilson. He treasured his time with his four grandchildren: Logan Wilson, Harper Wilson, Rhys Fara, and Avery Fara, all of Lynchburg. He is also survived by two uncles, many cousins, nieces, nephews, and two brothers-in-law in the United States, Ireland, Canada, and Australia.
He spent his early years in Oak Ridge, attending St. Mary's Catholic School and graduating from Oak Ridge High School in 1967. He was active in the Boy Scouts, earning the rank of Eagle Scout.
He graduated from the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill (Go Heels!) in 1970 with an AB in Psychology. He was inducted into Phi Beta Kappa, Alpha Epsilon Delta (premedical honorary society), and Psi Chi (honorary psychology society). In the summer of 1969, he worked with emotionally disturbed children at the Devereaux Foundation in Devon, Pennsylvania. After graduation from college, he spent the summer of 1970 working at the Circus Circus Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada.
He entered the University of New Mexico School of Medicine in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and received his MD in 1974. He married Jane Steele McCandliss, whom he met in high school, on May 16, 1974. They then moved to Travis Air Force Base in California, where he completed a one-year internship in surgery, and a three-year residency in diagnostic radiology at David Grant USAF Medical Center, in affiliation with the University of California, Davis.
After completion of residency in 1978, he was reassigned to Eglin Air Force Hospital in Florida, where he served as Chief of Radiology for two years. He and his wife resided in Shalimar, Florida, during the assignment. He received an honorable discharge in 1980, achieving the rank of Major. He received the Air Force Commendation Medal for meritorious service.
Dr. Larkin and his growing family moved to Lynchburg in 1980, where he joined Radiology Consultants. He practiced until 2005, when he retired for medical reasons. In July 2006, He received the gift of life through a heart transplant from an unknown donor. He subsequently received a kidney transplant in May 2019 from his daughter Maureen.
He was an active golfer and a long-time member of Boonsboro Country Club. He and his wife also loved to travel. They traveled around the world, including placing foot on every continent. Their favorite place to travel was his mother's homeplace, Ireland, there he was always greeted warmly by family. He would often participate in a rousing game of golf followed by a pint at the local pub. He will always be remembered for his wonderful sense of humor and his love for his family.
He and his family also spent many winter days outside snow skiing, particularly at Snowshoe, West Virginia.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS), UVA Transplant Center, American Cancer Society
, or Centra Hospice. In his honor, please consider becoming an organ donor.
A graveside service will be held at Spring Hill Cemetery on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 2 p.m. A celebration of Life will be held sometime in 2021.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com
.
Published by The News & Advance on Oct. 27, 2020.