Lawrence Phillip "Larry" Mann
Tharp Funeral Home
220 Breezewood Drive
Lynchburg, VA
Lawrence "Larry" Phillip Mann

Lawrence "Larry" Phillip Mann, 79, of Lynchburg, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, February 28. 2021. He was married to Beverly Frye Mann for 58 years.

A private family service will be conducted Thursday, March 4, 2021, at Calvary Baptist Church with the Rev. Dr. Louis Beckwith Jr. officiating. All family and friends are welcome to attend the graveside service in the Masonic Garden at Fort Hill Memorial Park in Lynchburg beginning at 12:30 p.m. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg is assisting the family.

To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory

Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
4
Graveside service
12:30p.m.
Masonic Garden at Fort Hill Memorial Park
Lynchburg, VA
Tharp Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Larry and I went to school together and graduated from Glass in 1960. So sorry to hear of his passing.
Kitty Sublett Page
March 4, 2021
So saddened to hear about Larry´s passing. Always thought he was so kind and generous a giving nature and unselfish ways and a great big heart
Connie Lockhart
March 3, 2021
