Lawrence "Larry" Phillip Mann
Lawrence "Larry" Phillip Mann, 79, of Lynchburg, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, February 28. 2021. He was married to Beverly Frye Mann for 58 years.
A private family service will be conducted Thursday, March 4, 2021, at Calvary Baptist Church with the Rev. Dr. Louis Beckwith Jr. officiating. All family and friends are welcome to attend the graveside service in the Masonic Garden at Fort Hill Memorial Park in Lynchburg beginning at 12:30 p.m. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg is assisting the family.
Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 3, 2021.