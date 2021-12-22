Sponsored by Davis-Turner Funeral Service - Lynchburg.
Joyce and family,
We are just learning of Layton´s death and am so sorry to hear this. We have so many precious memories with you both. My mom and dad also send prayers.
Deepest Sympathy,
Tish
Steve and Tish Farrow
Friend
January 9, 2022
We remember all our visits together and will keep them in our memory forever. We loved Layton
Joseph and Alicia Warren
Friend
January 7, 2022
Sorry To Hear about his passing,He help me at Abbott a few times with my pay,He was very nice and kind !
Carl Oulds
January 6, 2022
Condolences to the Smith family. May the Lord hold you close during this difficult time.
Gail Alexander
January 4, 2022
Our thoughts and prayers are with you during this time and the days to come. May you find peace and love in knowing others care for you!
Earl & Vernessa Harvey
December 28, 2021
Joyce, we are so saddened to hear that Layton has passed on. Our thoughts and prayers are with you, Theron and Karis at this most difficult time. May God bless and comfort you all.
Jerry and Emily Hudson
Friend
December 25, 2021
I´m sorry to hear of Layton´s passing. He was always very helpful to me at work and we had many discussions over the years in his office. He was a blessing to us all at Abbott and I´m sure to everyone that knew him.
Gary Andrews (work)
Work
December 24, 2021
My condolences to your family
Doris Austin
December 24, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Carnesa & Desirae Gooden
December 23, 2021
Joyce, you and your family will be in my thoughts and prayers.
Tish Conner
December 23, 2021
May God´s comfort be with your family. My deepest sympathy.
Stacie Rose (Broadus)
December 23, 2021
May your memories of Layton bring you comfort during this hard
time in your life.