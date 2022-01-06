Layton Smith
Layton Smith was born on January 13, 1946, in Cleveland, Ohio, to the union of John J Smith and Gladys M Smith. He was the second of four siblings; his brother, Donald and sister, Joyce Mariea preceded him in death.
He was a product of the Cleveland Metropolitan School District and a graduate of East Technical High School. Upon graduating from High School, he earned an Associates Degree from Cuyahoga Community College, his Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration from Cleveland State and his Master's in Business Administration from Baldwin Wallace College.
Layton spent four years in the United States Army where he was honorably discharged in 1969.
Layton was married on May 14, 1977, to Joyce Ann Smith and to this union two children were born, Theron and Karis.
In 1988, the family moved to Forest, Virginia, where he started as the Financial Analyst and eventually became Supervisor of Finance at Abbott Laboratories until his retirement after 27 years. He then moved his career to Virginia University of Lynchburg as the Business Manager. There he remained until he retired again in February 2021.
On Monday, December 20, 2021, the Father came for His child. Layton leaves to celebrate his life and cherish his memory his loving wife, Joyce Ann; one son, Theron (April); daughter, Karis; grandchildren, Jaanai, Brooke, Theron Jr., Raven, and Amber;and one sister, L.Yvonne (Ronald). He also leaves to mourn two brothers-in-law, Darrell (Rosemary) and Anthony (Norma); a close family friend, Mary Smith, a host of loving cousins, nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Friday, January 7, 2022, at Crossroads Baptist Church with Dr. William Colman, officiating. Condolences may be sent to www.Davis-Turner.com
. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service.
Davis-Turner Funeral Service
Published by The News & Advance on Jan. 6, 2022.