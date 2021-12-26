Sad to learn of Roy's entry to heaven but so glad to have known his infectious laugh and personality. The loss of a most loved immediate family member, whether father, mother, brother or sister, touches deep in our soul, but knowing that they are walking the streets of gold gives great comfort. The world should be a better place because a person lived in it... Roy certainly met that criteria and will be missed... prayers for the entire family for peace and joy for the memories of Roy's time with all of us... Al and Donna Wright

Al and Donna Wright, Forest, VA Friend December 27, 2021