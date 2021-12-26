Lee Roy Neighbors
September 15, 1948 - December 21, 2021
Mr. Lee Roy Neighbors, age 73 of Rustburg, passed away on Tuesday, December 21, 2021. He was the son of the late Lee Roy Neighbors Sr. and Myrtle Mawyer Neighbors.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two siblings, Dean Neighbors, and Shelby East.
He is survived by his daughter, Michelle Neighbors (Kevin); three sisters, Judy Ward and Patricia Wilson (Bossy) of Brookneal, and Wanda Crews (Jimmy) of Gladys; four grandchildren, Vidal Coles of Richmond, Zachary Coles, Jordan Scott, and Aayla Acoff, all of Lynchburg; one aunt, June N. Mosebrook (Guy) of Lynchburg; one uncle, AJ Neighbors (Andrea) of Radford; a special friend, Pat Hopkins; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be held Monday, December 27, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Tree of Life Ministries, Lynchburg; viewing will be Sunday, Dec. 26th at Tree of Life from 6 until 8 p.m. Condolences may be expressed at www.JeffressFuneralHome.com
.
Jeffress Funeral Home And Cremation Service
304 Lusardi Drive
Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 26, 2021.