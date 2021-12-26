Menu
Lee Roy Neighbors Jr.
Lee Roy Neighbors

September 15, 1948 - December 21, 2021

Mr. Lee Roy Neighbors, age 73 of Rustburg, passed away on Tuesday, December 21, 2021. He was the son of the late Lee Roy Neighbors Sr. and Myrtle Mawyer Neighbors.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two siblings, Dean Neighbors, and Shelby East.

He is survived by his daughter, Michelle Neighbors (Kevin); three sisters, Judy Ward and Patricia Wilson (Bossy) of Brookneal, and Wanda Crews (Jimmy) of Gladys; four grandchildren, Vidal Coles of Richmond, Zachary Coles, Jordan Scott, and Aayla Acoff, all of Lynchburg; one aunt, June N. Mosebrook (Guy) of Lynchburg; one uncle, AJ Neighbors (Andrea) of Radford; a special friend, Pat Hopkins; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be held Monday, December 27, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Tree of Life Ministries, Lynchburg; viewing will be Sunday, Dec. 26th at Tree of Life from 6 until 8 p.m. Condolences may be expressed at www.JeffressFuneralHome.com.

Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
26
Viewing
11:30a.m. - 3:00p.m.
Dec
26
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Tree of Life Ministries
2812 Greenview Drive, Lynchburg, VA
Dec
27
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Tree of Life Ministries
2812 Greenview Drive, Lynchburg, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Lisa Compton
December 27, 2021
Sad to learn of Roy's entry to heaven but so glad to have known his infectious laugh and personality. The loss of a most loved immediate family member, whether father, mother, brother or sister, touches deep in our soul, but knowing that they are walking the streets of gold gives great comfort. The world should be a better place because a person lived in it... Roy certainly met that criteria and will be missed... prayers for the entire family for peace and joy for the memories of Roy's time with all of us... Al and Donna Wright
Al and Donna Wright, Forest, VA
Friend
December 27, 2021
The Bomar Family
December 26, 2021
