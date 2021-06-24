One of the highlights of my year was seeing "Lee Taylor" pop up on my caller ID. I'd answer and "Gerald, Lee Taylor, you have any calendars this year?" would always be asked among checking on my family. I had been collecting calendars for months waiting for that call. The best part was dropping them off and getting to spend a few moments with Mr. and Mrs. Taylor. A grand man-caring and kind. Always thinking of others. My condolences to all of his family and friends.

Gerald Bowles Friend June 24, 2021