Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News & Advance
The News & Advance Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Lee Allen Taylor
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Finch & Finch, Inc. Funeral & Cremation Service - Altavista
809 Main Street
Altavista, VA
Lee Allen Taylor

May 5, 1943 - June 22, 2021

Lee Allen Taylor, 78, of 4318 Johnson Mountain Road, Huddleston, VA died Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at the Salem V.A. Medical Center. He was the husband of Brenda Y. Taylor for 54 years.

He was born May 5, 1943 in Roanoke, a son of the late John Alfred Edmond Taylor and Virginia Lee Hilton Taylor. He was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran of the Vietnam War, a member of the Marine Corps League Lynchburg Detachment, and past coordinator for Bedford Toys for Tots.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter, Blaine Michele Hume and her husband, Danny of Amarillo, Texas; a brother, Lewis Taylor and his wife, Nancy of Pfafftown, N.C.; a sister, Mary Elizabeth Lindon of Blacksburg; six grandchildren, Britney, Brandon, Bryan, Bethany, Georgia, and Blake; and four great-grandchildren, Brinley, Brayley, Zoey, and Ava.

He was preceded in death by two brothers, Samuel Taylor and Alfred Hilton Taylor.

The family suggests that those wishing to make memorials consider DAWN, PO Box 325, Altavista, VA 24517.

Finch & Finch Funeral and Cremation Service, Altavista is in charge of arrangements.

Please visit the online tribute at www.finchandfinchfuneralservice.com to share a memory or send a condolence to the family.

Finch & Finch, Inc. Funeral & Cremation Service

809 Main Street, Altavista, VA 24517

Published by The News & Advance on Jun. 24, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Finch & Finch, Inc. Funeral & Cremation Service - Altavista
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Finch & Finch, Inc. Funeral & Cremation Service - Altavista.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Lee was an example of always having a positive perspective regardless of the circumstance. Lee created joy wherever he went. Our hearts are heavy but we know that meeting our Savior face-to-face is a well earned promotion. We also pray for Brenda and for comfort in this hard time. Semper Fidelis, Rich & Nikki Diddams
Rich Diddams
Friend
June 28, 2021
RIP fellow comrade in arms. On behalf of a grateful Nation, thank you for being the tip of the spear, in defending the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic. I extend my most sincere condolences to the Taylor family. Prayer has been offered. May the Great Architect of our universe provide comfort during this difficult time, and may fond memories offer solace. God Bless. Semper Fi.
GEO MANDIS
June 27, 2021
One of the highlights of my year was seeing "Lee Taylor" pop up on my caller ID. I'd answer and "Gerald, Lee Taylor, you have any calendars this year?" would always be asked among checking on my family. I had been collecting calendars for months waiting for that call. The best part was dropping them off and getting to spend a few moments with Mr. and Mrs. Taylor. A grand man-caring and kind. Always thinking of others. My condolences to all of his family and friends.
Gerald Bowles
Friend
June 24, 2021
God speed old friend.
Jamie Bates
Friend
June 24, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results