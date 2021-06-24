Lee Allen Taylor
May 5, 1943 - June 22, 2021
Lee Allen Taylor, 78, of 4318 Johnson Mountain Road, Huddleston, VA died Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at the Salem V.A. Medical Center. He was the husband of Brenda Y. Taylor for 54 years.
He was born May 5, 1943 in Roanoke, a son of the late John Alfred Edmond Taylor and Virginia Lee Hilton Taylor. He was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran of the Vietnam War, a member of the Marine Corps League Lynchburg Detachment, and past coordinator for Bedford Toys for Tots.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter, Blaine Michele Hume and her husband, Danny of Amarillo, Texas; a brother, Lewis Taylor and his wife, Nancy of Pfafftown, N.C.; a sister, Mary Elizabeth Lindon of Blacksburg; six grandchildren, Britney, Brandon, Bryan, Bethany, Georgia, and Blake; and four great-grandchildren, Brinley, Brayley, Zoey, and Ava.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, Samuel Taylor and Alfred Hilton Taylor.
The family suggests that those wishing to make memorials consider DAWN, PO Box 325, Altavista, VA 24517.
Finch & Finch Funeral and Cremation Service, Altavista is in charge of arrangements.
Published by The News & Advance on Jun. 24, 2021.