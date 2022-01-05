Leithia Mae Stevens Wood
Leithia Mae Stevens Wood, 78, of Madison Heights, passed away on Monday, January 3, 2022, at Lynchburg General Hospital. For 62 years, she was the loving and devoted wife of James Edward Wood.
Born on April 3, 1943, in Nelson County, she was the daughter of the late George Archie Stevens and Frances Brogan Stevens and was also preceded in death by three brothers, Archie "Lee" Stevens, Donald "Clen" Stevens, and William "Wicky" Stevens. Leithia was retired from the Central Virginia Training Center. She was a longtime member of Madison Heights Baptist Church.
In addition to her husband, Leithia is survived by her son, Bobby G. Wood and wife, Kim and her daughter, Cathy W. Evans and husband, Garry, all of Amherst; her very special grandchildren, Michael L. Coleman and wife, Samantha, of Belgrade, Mont.. Mallory D. Wood of Amherst, Travis J. Wood of Concord, and Sommer E. McIntyre and husband, Justin, of Huddleston.
She is also survived by a sister, Mary S. Wood and husband, Ray; and a brother, Dwayne Beverly and wife, Debbie, all of Shipman, many special nieces, nephews, family members, and friends.
A memorial service to celebrate Leithia's life will be held at 4 p.m., on Thursday, January 6, 2022, at Whitten Monelison Chapel with the Rev. Steve D. Tyree officiating. The family will receive friends, prior to the service, beginning at 3 p.m.
Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider the Daxton Stewart Fund for Medical Expenses, please make checks payable to Stefanie Stewart, 4825 Candlelight Circle, Roanoke, VA 24019.
Published by The News & Advance on Jan. 5, 2022.