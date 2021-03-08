Menu
Len Henry Burns Jr.
1955 - 2021
BORN
1955
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Whitten Timberlake Chapel
7404 Timberlake Road
Lynchburg, VA
Len Henry Burns Jr.

Len Henry Burns Jr., 65, of Lynchburg, passed away on Thursday, March 4, 2021, at Lynchburg General Hospital. He was the husband of Geraldine Burns.

Born in Lynchburg, on October 23, 1955, he was a son of the late Len Henry Burns Sr. and Minnie Huderwitz. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepfather, John Huderwitz.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Tabitha Burns, Len Burns lll., and Jessica Burns, all of Lynchburg; two grandchildren, Christopher Burns and Katelyn Thornton; four great-grandchildren, Raelyn Hibbard, Noella Viar, Brooklyn Tice and Mia Tice; special nieces, Ashley Doss, Brittany Campbell, Brenda Loop, and Crystal Lowry; and a special friend, Mike Adams who was like a brother to him.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com.

Whitten Timberlake Chapel is serving the family, (434) 239-0331.

Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Whitten Timberlake Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So very sorry for your loss, Geraldine!! Prayers for you and your family....
Brenda Cyrus
March 8, 2021
Geraldine my thoughts and prayers are with you and the family during this time of loss.
Donna Burns Christian
March 8, 2021
