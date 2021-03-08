Len Henry Burns Jr.
Len Henry Burns Jr., 65, of Lynchburg, passed away on Thursday, March 4, 2021, at Lynchburg General Hospital. He was the husband of Geraldine Burns.
Born in Lynchburg, on October 23, 1955, he was a son of the late Len Henry Burns Sr. and Minnie Huderwitz. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepfather, John Huderwitz.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Tabitha Burns, Len Burns lll., and Jessica Burns, all of Lynchburg; two grandchildren, Christopher Burns and Katelyn Thornton; four great-grandchildren, Raelyn Hibbard, Noella Viar, Brooklyn Tice and Mia Tice; special nieces, Ashley Doss, Brittany Campbell, Brenda Loop, and Crystal Lowry; and a special friend, Mike Adams who was like a brother to him.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
.
Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 8, 2021.