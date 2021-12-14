Lennis Preston Wade
Lennis Preston Wade, 88, of Lynchburg, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, while at Lynchburg General Hospital. He was born in Lynchburg, Virginia, in 1933, to the late Mr. and Mrs. Lennis Robert Wade.
Preston attended EC Glass High School, where he and the late Coach Bryan later established the Bryan-Wade Fund for athletes. He graduated from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University with a degree in Civil Engineering in the class of 1955, where he was in the Corps of Cadets, serving as Corps Commander his senior year. After college he served as a lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force before returning to Lynchburg to work at Wiley & Wilson Engineering and Architectural Firm where he later became Chairman of the Board and CEO. He was an active member of the community and was Chairman of the Lynchburg Bicentennial Committee.
Preston was preceded in death by his wife, Jett Preble Wade. He is survived by three daughters, Gale Preble Wade, Larke Wade Riordan and Stephanie Preston Wade, all of Lynchburg, Virginia; his sister, Myrna Wade Schiattareggia, of Chevy Chase, Maryland; three grandchildren, Jessica Renee Wade, John Preston Riordan (Christina) and William Benton Riordan, and many nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at Fort Hill Memorial Cemetery on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that loving support be directed to Meals on Wheels or a charity of your choice
Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit www.tharpfuneralhome.com
Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 14, 2021.