Lennis Preston Wade
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Tharp Funeral Home
220 Breezewood Drive
Lynchburg, VA
Lennis Preston Wade

Lennis Preston Wade, 88, of Lynchburg, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, while at Lynchburg General Hospital. He was born in Lynchburg, Virginia, in 1933, to the late Mr. and Mrs. Lennis Robert Wade.

Preston attended EC Glass High School, where he and the late Coach Bryan later established the Bryan-Wade Fund for athletes. He graduated from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University with a degree in Civil Engineering in the class of 1955, where he was in the Corps of Cadets, serving as Corps Commander his senior year. After college he served as a lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force before returning to Lynchburg to work at Wiley & Wilson Engineering and Architectural Firm where he later became Chairman of the Board and CEO. He was an active member of the community and was Chairman of the Lynchburg Bicentennial Committee.

Preston was preceded in death by his wife, Jett Preble Wade. He is survived by three daughters, Gale Preble Wade, Larke Wade Riordan and Stephanie Preston Wade, all of Lynchburg, Virginia; his sister, Myrna Wade Schiattareggia, of Chevy Chase, Maryland; three grandchildren, Jessica Renee Wade, John Preston Riordan (Christina) and William Benton Riordan, and many nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at Fort Hill Memorial Cemetery on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that loving support be directed to Meals on Wheels or a charity of your choice.

Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit www.tharpfuneralhome.com.

Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
15
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Fort Hill Memorial Cemetery
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Tharp Funeral Home
I worked with your Dad at Wiley & Wilson from 1970 until 1978. He was a great friend and mentor. I would have been at his service but did not receive notice of his passing until a week later.
Walter Miles
Work
December 31, 2021
Our sympathy goes out to all his family - especially his three beautiful daughters. We enjoyed seeing him on the Bridge at WC. Wishing all peace and warm memories. Joe & Katherine
Katherine Payne
December 14, 2021
Preston was devoted to his family. He was always pleasant when visiting our office. My sincere sympathy to his family and friends.
Nancy Auth
Friend
December 14, 2021
