Leon Kerwin Taylor
Leon Kerwin Taylor, age 79, of Madison Heights, passed away on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at his home.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, September 28, 2020, at Timberlake United Methodist Church with the Rev. Brad McMullen officiating. Burial will follow at Spring Hill Cemetery.
When attending the service, please maintain social distancing and wear a mask for everyone's safety.
