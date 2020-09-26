Menu
Leon Kerwin Taylor
Leon Kerwin Taylor

Leon Kerwin Taylor, age 79, of Madison Heights, passed away on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at his home.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, September 28, 2020, at Timberlake United Methodist Church with the Rev. Brad McMullen officiating. Burial will follow at Spring Hill Cemetery.

When attending the service, please maintain social distancing and wear a mask for everyone's safety. You are encouraged to post a memory, note, or words of condolence to the family by going to the funeral home website at www.whittenmonelison.com.

Whitten Funeral Home and Cremation Services Monelison Chapel, Madison Heights is serving the family.

Published by The News & Advance on Sep. 26, 2020.
