Lera Emerson Wade
RUSTBURG, Va.
Lera Emerson Wade, age 89 of Rustburg died on Thursday, June 24, 2021, at her residence.
Born November 29, 1931 in Pittsylvania County, she was a daughter of the late John William Emerson and Susie Keatts Emerson. She was predeceased by a brother, Roy Emerson. Mrs. Wade was a member of Tree of Life Ministries and she retired from General Electric. She enjoyed sewing and gardening.
She is survived by her husband, George E. Wade of the residence; one daughter, Joyce Ann Wade of Madison Heights; two godsons, Scott Reynolds and wife, Heather of Altavista, and Mike Reynolds and wife, Pam of Aldie; six grandchildren, Ashton, Tyler, Braeden, Raegan, Claire, and Emma; and three sisters, Estelle Yeatts of Hurt, Doris Adams of Altavista, and Edith Keesee of Lynchburg.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 28, 2021, at Colbert-Moran Chapel by Pastor Mike Dodson. Burial will follow in Gretna Burial Park.
The family will receive friends at the residence.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Tree of Life Ministries, 2812 Greenview Drive, Lynchburg, VA 24502.
Colbert-Moran Funeral Home, Gretna is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.colbertmoran.com
Published by The News & Advance on Jun. 27, 2021.