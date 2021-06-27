Menu
Lera Emerson Wade
FUNERAL HOME
Colbert-Moran Funeral Home, Inc. - Gretna
307 N Main St
Gretna, VA
Lera Emerson Wade

RUSTBURG, Va.

Lera Emerson Wade, age 89 of Rustburg died on Thursday, June 24, 2021, at her residence.

Born November 29, 1931 in Pittsylvania County, she was a daughter of the late John William Emerson and Susie Keatts Emerson. She was predeceased by a brother, Roy Emerson. Mrs. Wade was a member of Tree of Life Ministries and she retired from General Electric. She enjoyed sewing and gardening.

She is survived by her husband, George E. Wade of the residence; one daughter, Joyce Ann Wade of Madison Heights; two godsons, Scott Reynolds and wife, Heather of Altavista, and Mike Reynolds and wife, Pam of Aldie; six grandchildren, Ashton, Tyler, Braeden, Raegan, Claire, and Emma; and three sisters, Estelle Yeatts of Hurt, Doris Adams of Altavista, and Edith Keesee of Lynchburg.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 28, 2021, at Colbert-Moran Chapel by Pastor Mike Dodson. Burial will follow in Gretna Burial Park.

The family will receive friends at the residence.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Tree of Life Ministries, 2812 Greenview Drive, Lynchburg, VA 24502.

Colbert-Moran Funeral Home, Gretna is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.colbertmoran.com.

Published by The News & Advance on Jun. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
28
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Colbert-Moran Funeral Home, Inc. - Gretna
307 N Main St, Gretna, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Ms. Wade was always a kind and sweet lady with a smile. She was always so proud of her children. May God keep a hand on each of you during this time.
Janet wilson
Friend
June 29, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Richard & Kyong Holland
Acquaintance
June 26, 2021
We are truly sorry for your loss. may she Rest In Peace. Prayers for peace comfort and healing.
Teresa Hall-Marsh
Family
June 25, 2021
