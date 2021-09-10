Rev. Leroy Ford Copeland
September 2, 1948 - September 6, 2021
The Reverend Leroy Ford Copeland went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, September, 6, 2021. He was the loving and devoted husband of Sandra Moss Copeland for over 27 years.
He was born on September 2, 1948, in Lynchburg, Va., son of the late Phil H. Copeland and Gusteen Johnson Copeland. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Dr. Alfred Copeland and Raymond L. Copeland.
His faith and devotion to Christ allowed him to earn several certificates in theology and the Bible which led to being ordained to preach and teach the Gospel. He was a member of Chapel Grove Baptist Church and an Associate Pastor at Marsh Grove Community Church.
He would graduate from Dunbar High School and began his career at Griffin Pipe in Lynchburg, where he would retire with over 30 years of service as the Storeroom Manager.
Leroy loved raising flowers every chance he could. His ear for music would also enable him to write several of his own songs in which he would later record. He enjoyed singing and being around his family, his Church family and reading his Bible.
In addition to his wife, he leaves to cherish his memory three daughters, Melanie Copeland of Lynchburg, Jacqueline Moss of Atlanta, Ga., and Tomeka Moss of Raleigh, N.C.; a son, Corey Randolph of Lynchburg; a special nephew, Jakai "Jeremiah" Smith, 12 grandchildren, a host of great-grandchildren; two siblings, Mary Anderson and Elmore Copeland of Lynchburg; three special friends, Melvin Carpenter, Robert "Mad Lad" Goins, and Pastor Bobby Harrison; and other relatives and friends.
The family would like to give their sincere heartfelt thanks to Pastor Bobby Harrison and his family, Marsh Grove Community Church and Chapel Grove Baptist Church for their loving care and support.
A Celebration of Leroy's Life will be conducted at 1 p.m., Saturday, September 11, 2021, at Chapel Grove Baptist Church, 1046 Chapel Grove Road., Evington, VA 24550, by the Reverend Russell Lee. The family will receive relatives and friends following the service at the church.
Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory 427 Graves Mill Rd. (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com
.
"I'm Alright Now"
Published by The News & Advance on Sep. 10, 2021.