Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News & Advance
The News & Advance Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Leroy Louis Roark
FUNERAL HOME
Henderson Funeral Home
221 Old Main Street
Brookneal, VA
Leroy Louis Roark

Leroy Louis Roark, 83, of Nathalie, passed away on Sunday, June 20, 2021.

A funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at Childrey Baptist Church by the Rev. Jerry Stanfield and the Rev. Shelton Miles. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 until 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at Henderson Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Brookneal and at the residence other times.

Published by The News & Advance on Jun. 22, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
22
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 7:30p.m.
Henderson Funeral Home and Cremation Service
Brookneal, VA
Jun
23
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Childrey Baptist Church
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Henderson Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Henderson Funeral Home and Cremation Service.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
We would like to offer our condolences to the family. We had good times together.
Greg & Sandy Vike
Work
June 22, 2021
Jane, I am so sorry to read of Leroy's passing - please know you, Kim and the rest of the family are in my thoughts and praying God will bless you with peace and comfort. Penny
Penny Irby Garber
Friend
June 22, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results