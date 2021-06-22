Leroy Louis RoarkLeroy Louis Roark, 83, of Nathalie, passed away on Sunday, June 20, 2021.A funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at Childrey Baptist Church by the Rev. Jerry Stanfield and the Rev. Shelton Miles. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 until 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at Henderson Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Brookneal and at the residence other times.