Levi Thornhill Tuskegee Airman Major Levi Harrington Thornhill departed this life on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at the Community Living Center, Veterans Hospital, Los Angeles, Calif. at the age of 97. He was the son of the late Buffalo Soldier, Levi M. Thornhill and Arrie Trent Thornhill. He is preceded in death by his sister, Mattie L. Thornhill. After graduating from Dunbar High School with the class of 1942, Levi enlisted into the Airforce. He was a member of the Air Corp at Tuskegee, Ala. Levi retired from the Airforce in 1965. In 2007, he was honored to be presented with a Congressional Gold Medal by President George W. Bush and thrilled to attend the Inauguration of President Barack Obama in 2009. At the age of 86, Levi flew from Compton, Calif. to Lynchburg, Va. with fifteen year old Kimberly Anyadike as part of a tribute to the Tuskegee Airman. Levi visited many schools, elementary, middle, high schools and colleges to speak about his experiences as a Tuskegee Airman. He was also one of the Airmen interviewed by George Lucas on the movie "Red Tails" about the Tuskegee Airman. Levi leaves to cherish his memories his loving wife, Dorothy, his children, brother, sisters, nieces, nephews, many relatives and friends.