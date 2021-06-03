Menu
Lewis James Davis
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Jeffress Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Brookneal
304 Lusardi Drive
Brookneal, VA
Lewis James Davis

November 26, 1932 - May 31, 2021

Mr. Lewis James Davis, age 88, of Charlotte Court House, passed away on May 31, 2021, at his residence. He was born on November 26, 1932, to the late Mr. Pernell Marshall Davis and Mrs. Susie Bell Weldon Davis.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, William Junior Davis; sister, Lucille Davis Guill; and nephews, Harold and Bobby Davis.

He is survived by his wife, Mrs. Peggy Hamlette Davis of the home; son, Timothy Lewis Davis Sr.; daughter, Melissa Davis Hamlett (Emory), all of Charlotte Court House; grandchildren, Erika Davis Condrey (Cody), Hannah Davis Ramsey (Andrew), Timothy Lewis Davis Jr. (Renee), and William Tyler Hamlett; great-grandchildren, Addison Emerson, Greyson Condrey, Mia Ramsey, and Evelyn Davis; brother, Herman Davis of Chesterfield; sister-in-law, Catherine Shorter; brothers-in-law, Acie Hamlette (Alma), Bobby Hamlette (Elaine), Jimmy Hamlette and Jerry Wayne Hamlette (Brenda); and a host of other relatives and friends.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 5, 2021, at 10 a.m. at Bethel Baptist Church in Phenix.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Charlotte County Rescue Squad. Condolences may be expressed at www.JeffressFuneralHome.com.

Jeffress Funeral Home and Cremation

304 Lusardi Drive, Brookneal, VA 24528
Published by The News & Advance on Jun. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
5
Memorial service
10:00a.m.
Bethel Baptist Church
Phenix, VA
