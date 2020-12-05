Menu
Search
Menu
The News & Advance
The News & Advance HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Lewis Marshall Jr.
1935 - 2020
BORN
1935
DIED
2020
Lewis Marshall Jr.

June 15, 1935 - November 19, 2020

Mr. Lewis Marshall Jr., age 85, of Altavista, passed away on November 19, 2020, in Lynchburg. He was the son of the late Mr. Louis Marshall Sr. and Mrs. O'Neal Thomas Marshall.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his four children, Michael Marshall of Washington, D.C., Ricky Marshall of Altavista, Va., Carolyn Covington (Connell) of Raleigh, N.C., and Vanessa Jones (Leroy) of Rustburg, Va.; one brother, Richard "Bradley" Marshall (Christine) of Clinton, Md.; one sister, Gertrude Marshall McCoy of Lynchburg, Va.; six grandchildren, Denise Covington, Greer Gladney, Justin Covington, Kendall Marshall (Domonique), Julian Marshall, and Andrew Covington; four great-grandchildren, Trinity, Jaiden, Miracle and Kendall (KJ) Jr.; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, December 5, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Nazareth Baptist Church Cemetery in Phenix. Condolences may be expressed at [email protected]

Jeffress Funeral Home and Cremation Service

304 Lusardi Drive, Brookneal, VA 24528
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Nazareth Baptist Church Cemetery
, Phenix, Virginia
Funeral services provided by:
Jeffress Funeral Home And Cremation Service
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.