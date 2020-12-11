Lillian Douglas Andrew
November 19, 1921 - December 8, 2020
Lillian Douglas Andrew was born to Bettie Brown Board and Charles A. Douglas in Lynch Station, Virginia on November 19, 1921 and died on Tuesday, December 8, 2020.
Lil was married to the late Wallace Franklin Andrew who died in 1996.
She was graduated from Altavista High School in 1937, and from the College of William & Mary in 1941. She worked for the FBI in Washington, D.C., from 1941 to 1944, and then returned home to teach at Altavista High School. She taught at Altavista High School for 30 years, coached basketball, debate, forensics, and loved it.
She and Wallace were married February 23, 1946, after Wallace returned home from serving in the Pacific Theater during World War II. They had three children, Lynn Andrew Hanson, Wallace Franklin Andrew Jr., MD, and his wife, Kathy, and Charles Douglas Andrew and his wife, Suzanne; eight grandchildren, Ruth Andrew Ellenson, Rabbi Micah Samuel Ellenson and his wife, Sara, Ashley Andrew Silverman and her husband, William, Douglas Lanahan Andrew and his wife, Katherine, Megan Andrew Dunay, MD, and her husband, Matthew, Ross Gilbert Andrew, Ph.D., and his fiancé, Kaytlin Burton, Micah Grace Andrews; and Leah Marie Andrews; and nine great- grandchildren, Wally, Whit, and Andrew Silverman; Lily and Rose Ellenson; Tatum, Harper, and Wise Andrew; and Teddy Dunay.
Lil was a lifelong member of her beloved Mount Hermon United Methodist Church where she served in various capacities.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that those wishing to make memorials consider Mount Hermon United Methodist Church, 171 Mount Hermon Rd., Lynch Station, VA 24571.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private family service is planned for this weekend, and a memorial service will be planned in the future.
You may pay respects to Mrs. Andrew from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. on Friday, December, 11, 2020 at Finch & Finch Funeral and Cremation Service, Altavista.
Finch & Finch Funeral and Cremation Service, Altavista is in charge of arrangements.
