Lillian Douglas Andrew
1921 - 2020
BORN
1921
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Finch & Finch, Inc. Funeral & Cremation Service - Altavista
809 Main Street
Altavista, VA
Lillian Douglas Andrew

November 19, 1921 - December 8, 2020

Lillian Douglas Andrew was born to Bettie Brown Board and Charles A. Douglas in Lynch Station, Virginia on November 19, 1921 and died on Tuesday, December 8, 2020.

Lil was married to the late Wallace Franklin Andrew who died in 1996.

She was graduated from Altavista High School in 1937, and from the College of William & Mary in 1941. She worked for the FBI in Washington, D.C., from 1941 to 1944, and then returned home to teach at Altavista High School. She taught at Altavista High School for 30 years, coached basketball, debate, forensics, and loved it.

She and Wallace were married February 23, 1946, after Wallace returned home from serving in the Pacific Theater during World War II. They had three children, Lynn Andrew Hanson, Wallace Franklin Andrew Jr., MD, and his wife, Kathy, and Charles Douglas Andrew and his wife, Suzanne; eight grandchildren, Ruth Andrew Ellenson, Rabbi Micah Samuel Ellenson and his wife, Sara, Ashley Andrew Silverman and her husband, William, Douglas Lanahan Andrew and his wife, Katherine, Megan Andrew Dunay, MD, and her husband, Matthew, Ross Gilbert Andrew, Ph.D., and his fiancé, Kaytlin Burton, Micah Grace Andrews; and Leah Marie Andrews; and nine great- grandchildren, Wally, Whit, and Andrew Silverman; Lily and Rose Ellenson; Tatum, Harper, and Wise Andrew; and Teddy Dunay.

Lil was a lifelong member of her beloved Mount Hermon United Methodist Church where she served in various capacities.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that those wishing to make memorials consider Mount Hermon United Methodist Church, 171 Mount Hermon Rd., Lynch Station, VA 24571.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private family service is planned for this weekend, and a memorial service will be planned in the future.

You may pay respects to Mrs. Andrew from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. on Friday, December, 11, 2020 at Finch & Finch Funeral and Cremation Service, Altavista.

Finch & Finch Funeral and Cremation Service, Altavista is in charge of arrangements.

Please visit the online tribute at www.finchandfinchfuneralservice.com to share a memory or send a condolence to the family.

Finch & Finch Funeral & Cremation Service

809 Main Street, Altavista, VA 24517

Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Finch & Finch, Inc. Funeral & Cremation Service - Altavista
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 Entries
Lil Andrews was one of my favorite teachers at Altavista High. She was at every football game cheering us on! The Andrews were such active participants in the life of AHS. I last saw Lil at the spiritual revival at Centenary United Methodist Church, Lynchburg when I was asked to give my witness for Christ. She came up and gave me a big hug and we both cried. Lil will be surely missed by those who knew her and loved her. God's blessings and sympathies go out to the Andrews family.
Buddy Shively
December 11, 2020
To the Andrew family. So sorry to hear of the loss of your loved one. Always enjoyed her class at Altavista High school. May time heal your pain you are feeling now. May god bless your family.
jimmy Barrett
December 11, 2020
