Lil Andrews was one of my favorite teachers at Altavista High. She was at every football game cheering us on! The Andrews were such active participants in the life of AHS. I last saw Lil at the spiritual revival at Centenary United Methodist Church, Lynchburg when I was asked to give my witness for Christ. She came up and gave me a big hug and we both cried. Lil will be surely missed by those who knew her and loved her. God's blessings and sympathies go out to the Andrews family.

Buddy Shively December 11, 2020