Lillian Bernice Ballard
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Whitten Monelison Chapel
3966 South Amherst Highway
Madison Heights, VA
Lillian Bernice Ballard

Lillian Bernice Ballard, 88, of Monroe, passed away on Monday, June 7, 2021.

Born on August 14, 1932, in Collierstown, she was the daughter of the late Gilmer and Nellie Ballard. Lillian was a RN for Centra Health all her life and enjoyed taking care of others. She was a member of Collierstown Presbyterian Church in Lexington.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Betty Dunlap of Lexington and Shirley Harris of Lynchburg.

Lillian is survived by her sister, Nancy Maddox of Monroe; and six nieces and nephews, John Dunlap of Lexington, Charlene Sensabaugh of Stuarts Draft, Sheryl Harris of Lynchburg, Walter Harris of Petersburg, Debra Bernardi of Amherst, and Dana Burrus of Gladys.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at Collierstown Presbyterian Church Cemetery, 31 Church Rd., Lexington, VA 24550.

Whitten Monelison Chapel is assisting the Ballard family (929-5712).

Published by The News & Advance on Jun. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
12
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Collierstown Presbyterian Church Cemetery
31 Church Rd., Lexington, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Whitten Monelison Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am saddened to read of Lillian's death today. I first met her as a student at a local business college ,, also knew her as professional RN ...a special lady...condolences to her family.
Blanche Watts
June 10, 2021
Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with you all. Diggi was a beautiful soul and will be greatly missed.
Sheila Bosiger & family
Friend
June 9, 2021
My deepest Sympathy to the Family . Lillian was a beautiful and caring person. Always enjoyed my visits with her.
Minnie Lee Boxwell
Family
June 9, 2021
