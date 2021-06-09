Lillian Bernice BallardLillian Bernice Ballard, 88, of Monroe, passed away on Monday, June 7, 2021.Born on August 14, 1932, in Collierstown, she was the daughter of the late Gilmer and Nellie Ballard. Lillian was a RN for Centra Health all her life and enjoyed taking care of others. She was a member of Collierstown Presbyterian Church in Lexington.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Betty Dunlap of Lexington and Shirley Harris of Lynchburg.Lillian is survived by her sister, Nancy Maddox of Monroe; and six nieces and nephews, John Dunlap of Lexington, Charlene Sensabaugh of Stuarts Draft, Sheryl Harris of Lynchburg, Walter Harris of Petersburg, Debra Bernardi of Amherst, and Dana Burrus of Gladys.A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at Collierstown Presbyterian Church Cemetery, 31 Church Rd., Lexington, VA 24550.Whitten Monelison Chapel is assisting the Ballard family (929-5712).