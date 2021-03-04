Lillie Leftwich McDaniel
July 6, 1930 - March 2, 2021
Lillie Leftwich McDaniel, of Lynchburg, passed away on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, after a brief illness. She was the daughter of the late Nena Wilson Leftwich and Claude Odell Leftwich. She was preceded in death by her husband, Alfred V. McDaniel Jr., two sisters, and a brother.
Lillie graduated from the Huddleston High School and went to work in the Purchasing Department at Rubatex in Bedford where she met and fell in love with a young engineer named Alfred. They married in 1955. Lillie was a devoted member of Court Street United Methodist Church where she played piano for Sunday school and owned the church kitchen providing memorable mid-day music and Lenten lunch meals. She enjoyed hosting United Methodist Women's picnics on her beautiful, screened porch in Bedford. She had a wonderful green thumb, and her flower garden(s) brought her much joy. Also, artistic, her paintings are cherished keepsakes for her family. At the age of 90, Lillie was very much enjoying her apartment and friends at Westminster Canterbury.
Lillie is survived by her daughters, Ann Lis and Mary Kay Huss (Phil); and grandchildren, Alex Huss (Athena), Jonathan Huss (Emily) and Nena Huss (Chris Millsap). She is also survived by four sweet great-grandchildren, Parker, Quinn, Demmi and August. And we would be remiss if we didn't mention that she is also survived by her "favorite" niece, Cathy Robertson.
A service to celebrate her life will be held on Friday, March 5, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Court Street United Methodist Church. Social distancing and wearing a mask is requested. Burial will be private.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Westminster Canterbury for their care and compassion. To honor Lillie, please consider a donation to Gleaning for the World (https://gftw.org/
), Daily Bread (https://lynchburgdailybread.com/
), or Court Street United Methodist Church (https://courtstreetmethodist.com/
).
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com
.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory
Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 4, 2021.