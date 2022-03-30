Menu
Linda Burns

Linda Burns, 69, of Madison Heights, died on Friday, March 11, 2022, with her family by her side.

Born in Campbell County, on November 22, 1959, she was a daughter of the late Westley and Ruby Anthony. Linda had been in health care until retiring and moving to Madison Heights. She loved to read, however, her children and grandchildren were the apple of her eyes.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by six brothers, Winfred, Gerald, Lyle, Larry, John and Steven Anthony.

Linda leaves to cherish her memory her special friend, Jay Blevins of Madison Heights; her children, Kim Brown (Tim) of Grand Ridge, Fla., Kirsten Sening of Woodbridge, Va., and a son, Frank Burns (Ruby) of Lynchburg; eight grandchildren, one great-grandchild; sisters, Emogene Mayberry of Gladys, Va., Wanda Moore (Frank) of Warrenton, Va., Sherry Johnson (Michie) of Forest, Va., and Lana Conner of Manassas, Va.; and a brother, Terry Anthony (Jessica) of Chase City, Va.

A memorial service will be conducted at 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 2, 2022, in the chapel of Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg.

Memorial contributions may be made to Centra Hospice, 2097 Langhorne Rd., Lynchburg, VA 24501.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory

Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 30, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
2
Memorial service
3:00p.m.
Tharp Funeral Home
220 Breezewood Drive, Lynchburg, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Tharp Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
