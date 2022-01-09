Linda Carter
May 25, 1947 - January 6, 2022
Linda Carter, 74, of Vinton, Va., passed away on Thursday, January 6, 2022. She was the wife of the late Charles Carter.
Born on May 25, 1947, in Giles County, she was the daughter of the late Ann Rose. She was retired from the garment industry.
She is survived by three sons, Donald L. Mason, Michael Mason and Randal Mason, all of Lynchburg; one brother, David Rose; five grandchildren, Scott Mason (Tammy), Jenninfer Napier, Skylar Mason, Amy and Meagan Wilson, nine great-grandchildren; special aunt, Patricia Saferight; and special friend, Wanda Trent.
In lieu of flowers, please always remember to love your family, keep them close and enjoy life.
Diuguid Wiggington Road Chapel, 385-8900, is serving the family. Online condolences may sent to www.diuguid funeralservice.com
.
Diuguid Wiggington Road Chapel
811 Wiggington Rd.
Published by The News & Advance on Jan. 9, 2022.