Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News & Advance
The News & Advance Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Linda Carter
1947 - 2022
BORN
1947
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Diuguid Funeral Service & Crematory - Wiggington Road Chapel - Lynchburg
811 Wiggington Road
Lynchburg, VA
Linda Carter

May 25, 1947 - January 6, 2022

Linda Carter, 74, of Vinton, Va., passed away on Thursday, January 6, 2022. She was the wife of the late Charles Carter.

Born on May 25, 1947, in Giles County, she was the daughter of the late Ann Rose. She was retired from the garment industry.

She is survived by three sons, Donald L. Mason, Michael Mason and Randal Mason, all of Lynchburg; one brother, David Rose; five grandchildren, Scott Mason (Tammy), Jenninfer Napier, Skylar Mason, Amy and Meagan Wilson, nine great-grandchildren; special aunt, Patricia Saferight; and special friend, Wanda Trent.

In lieu of flowers, please always remember to love your family, keep them close and enjoy life.

Diuguid Wiggington Road Chapel, 385-8900, is serving the family. Online condolences may sent to www.diuguid funeralservice.com.

Diuguid Wiggington Road Chapel

811 Wiggington Rd.

Published by The News & Advance on Jan. 9, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Diuguid Funeral Service & Crematory - Wiggington Road Chapel - Lynchburg
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Diuguid Funeral Service & Crematory - Wiggington Road Chapel - Lynchburg.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
I am so sorry, Linda was a lovely person, we had many good times together many years ago. I know her son's loved her so much, Linda you will be missed and always loved.
uthann Schmitt
January 9, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results