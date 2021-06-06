Linda Jones Cole
September 29, 1945 - June 2, 2021
Linda Jones Cole, 75, of Madison Heights, passed away on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at Fairmont Crossing Health & Rehabilitation Center. She was the loving wife of Charles Earnest Cole for 54 years.
Born on September 29, 1945, in South Boston, she was the daughter of the late Luther "Briggs" Jones and Lillie Guill Jones.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by numerous cousins and other relatives and friends.
Linda was a graduate of Longwood College and received her Master's Degree in education from Lynchburg College. She was retired from the Lynchburg City Schools with 45 years of service where she served as school teacher, assistant principal and other administrative positions. She was a member of the Lynchburg Exchange Club, Retired Teachers Association, AVVA and Cherry Hill United Methodist Church in Halifax County. She enjoyed flower gardening, cooking especially her cakes and spending time with family.
A Celebration of Linda's Life will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Linda Cole to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or your local humane society.
Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory is assisting the family.
Published by The News & Advance on Jun. 6, 2021.