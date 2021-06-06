Menu
Linda Jones Cole
1945 - 2021
BORN
1945
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory
427 Graves Mill Road
Lynchburg, VA
Linda Jones Cole

September 29, 1945 - June 2, 2021

Linda Jones Cole, 75, of Madison Heights, passed away on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at Fairmont Crossing Health & Rehabilitation Center. She was the loving wife of Charles Earnest Cole for 54 years.

Born on September 29, 1945, in South Boston, she was the daughter of the late Luther "Briggs" Jones and Lillie Guill Jones.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by numerous cousins and other relatives and friends.

Linda was a graduate of Longwood College and received her Master's Degree in education from Lynchburg College. She was retired from the Lynchburg City Schools with 45 years of service where she served as school teacher, assistant principal and other administrative positions. She was a member of the Lynchburg Exchange Club, Retired Teachers Association, AVVA and Cherry Hill United Methodist Church in Halifax County. She enjoyed flower gardening, cooking especially her cakes and spending time with family.

A Celebration of Linda's Life will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Linda Cole to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or your local humane society.

Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory 427 Graves Mill Road (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family.

Published by The News & Advance on Jun. 6, 2021.
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
5 Entries
Charles so sorry for loss know you will miss her
Shelby Staples
June 9, 2021
Linda was a mentor and friend. She always led by example. She will be missed. Prayers and sympathy to her family and friends.
Jan Wiley
Work
June 7, 2021
CE I am so so sorry to hear of Linda´s passing. We were in school together from Cluster Springs to HCHS. She was a sweet wonderful lady and I enjoyed her friendship through our school years. God bless you and your family family during this difficult time. Eula
Eula Cole Fuller
School
June 7, 2021
I've known Linda for many years both as a teacher and the Assistant Principal at Linkhorne Middle school. She was kind, full of energy, and such a hard worker. She will be missed. Sending prayers for her family.
Faye Tice
June 5, 2021
Many prayers for Charles, family and friends. She was a tremendous help in Women on Mission. We will miss her.
Ann and Danny Booker
June 4, 2021
