Linda Ayers Glenn
Linda Ayers Glenn, of Appomattox, passed away on Friday, September 10, 2021, after a long courageous battle with cancer. Born in Kingsport, Tenn., on February 8, 1948, she was the daughter of the late Lula and Bruce Ayers.
Linda is survived by her husband, Tom Glenn, whom she was a loving devoted wife for 51 years; a son, Timothy Wayne Hawkins (Nicole A. Hawkins); a daughter, Kay Glenn Mattox (Dr. Charles West); four grandchildren, Tim, Brittany and Sophia Hawkins, and Tori Mattox; and four great-grandchildren.
Linda was the rock of our family and will be missed by many. Her favorite place was the beach and per her wishes will be cremated and her cremains will be scattered in the Outer Banks, N.C.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggest donations be made to Liberty Baptist Church, PO Box 485, Appomattox, VA 24522, or Prospect United Methodist Church, c/o Era Flo Hatcher, 7210 E. Prince Edward Hwy., Prospect, VA 23960.
A memorial service officiated by the Rev. Dr. Rusty Small by will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, September 13, 2021, at Robinson Funeral Home.
Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com
.
Published by The News & Advance on Sep. 11, 2021.