Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News & Advance
The News & Advance Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Linda Ayers Glenn
FUNERAL HOME
Robinson Funeral Home - Appomattox
667 Court Street
Appomattox, VA
Linda Ayers Glenn

Linda Ayers Glenn, of Appomattox, passed away on Friday, September 10, 2021, after a long courageous battle with cancer. Born in Kingsport, Tenn., on February 8, 1948, she was the daughter of the late Lula and Bruce Ayers.

Linda is survived by her husband, Tom Glenn, whom she was a loving devoted wife for 51 years; a son, Timothy Wayne Hawkins (Nicole A. Hawkins); a daughter, Kay Glenn Mattox (Dr. Charles West); four grandchildren, Tim, Brittany and Sophia Hawkins, and Tori Mattox; and four great-grandchildren.

Linda was the rock of our family and will be missed by many. Her favorite place was the beach and per her wishes will be cremated and her cremains will be scattered in the Outer Banks, N.C.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggest donations be made to Liberty Baptist Church, PO Box 485, Appomattox, VA 24522, or Prospect United Methodist Church, c/o Era Flo Hatcher, 7210 E. Prince Edward Hwy., Prospect, VA 23960.

A memorial service officiated by the Rev. Dr. Rusty Small by will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, September 13, 2021, at Robinson Funeral Home.

Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com.

Published by The News & Advance on Sep. 11, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
13
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
Robinson Funeral Home - Appomattox
667 Court Street , Appomattox, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Robinson Funeral Home - Appomattox
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Robinson Funeral Home - Appomattox.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
9 Entries
I am so sad to hear of Linda’s passing. I know that she is now in a better place free from sickness and pain. I will be keeping the family in my prayers. I am so sorry that I missed hugging my girls, Kay and Tori. I am not on FB anymore and failed to check the obituaries. I have been praying for Linda since I learned of her cancer. May you be comforted a little by knowing that I care. May God bless Tom and the family with His peace that passes all understanding. ❤
Myrtice Pinelli
Friend
September 13, 2021
I will cherish and miss the friendship I had with linda for the rest of my life ....she was truly one of a kind ....
Shawn Lee
September 11, 2021
Linda was the most patient, kind, and giving person. She will be very missed. She is with God now.
Kirk Bates
Family
September 11, 2021
She was one of the most wonderful , elegant , gracious person I have ever known. She will be greatly missed! Love you aunt Linda!! May you dwell in the house of the lord forever. Amen
Jackie Eakin
Family
September 10, 2021
Kay, I’m so sorry for your loss. I know you were extremely close to your mom and will forever feel this loss. My prayers will continue for your family just as they have for her since the beginning of her struggle. Love to you always.
Linda Archer
Teacher
September 10, 2021
Linda was a very courageous woman of faith. She leaves behind a testimony that will continue to live on, for she loved the Lord and she blessed so many people. Prayers for her husband and family.
Susie Shade
Friend
September 10, 2021
The loss of such a beautiful soul is heartbreaking for everyone who knew her. Rest in peace lovely lady.
Debi Levi
Family
September 10, 2021
Our condolences to the Glenn family on LInda's passing
Larson Family
Friend
September 10, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Nancy Doss
September 10, 2021
Showing 1 - 9 of 9 results