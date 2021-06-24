Menu
Linda Lee Long
ABOUT
Franklin High School
FUNERAL HOME
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory
427 Graves Mill Road
Lynchburg, VA
Linda Lee Long

Linda Lee Long, 90, of Lynchburg, Virginia, passed into the loving presence of her Savior, on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at the Summit Health & Rehabilitation Center, after a prolonged illness.

Born in Upperco, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Earl W. and Esther C. (Walsh) Schultz Sr. She was the wife of Carl L. Long for 70 years. She attended Northwest Baptist Church in Reisterstown, Maryland, and Church of the Open Door in Westminster, Maryland, for many years. She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Earl E. Schultz Jr., Aubrey M. Schultz and his wife, Iva Rae Schultz and a sister-in-law, Ruth Schultz,

A graduate of Franklin High School and the Baltimore School of the Bible, she worked as an executive secretary for the purchasing division of the B&O Railroad before serving for many years as administrative assistant and as newsletter publisher for Hampstead Youth for Christ. She was involved as well with sponsoring Bible clubs in her home for as many as 60 children each week.

Linda was a devoted, loving and faithful wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She committed her life to Christ while a teenager. Throughout the years, she held an unwavering faith in God that inspired those who knew her.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by daughters Carla L. and husband Donald T. Sloan of Lynchburg, Virginia, and Evangeline F. and husband Donald H. Alban Jr. of Forest, Virginia, and by grandchildren John-Wesley G. Sloan, Abigail E. Alban, Annelise J. Alban, Elaina E. Alban, and Donald H. Alban III; a brother, Roger L. Schultz Sr and wife Barbara of Ocala, Florida; sister-in-law, Barbara Schultz of Parkton, Colorado and many other loving family members.

A celebration of Linda's life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 26, 2021 in the Pate Chapel at Thomas Road Baptist Church, One Mountain View Road, Lynchburg, Virginia, with Pastor Jonathan Falwell officiating. A private interment will take place a day earlier at Beulah Baptist Church cemetery.

The family expresses its deep gratitude to the patient and medical support teams at The Summit Health & Rehabilitation Center and at Centra Hospice. A special thank you to the James River unit's staff for their years of exceptionally compassionate and loving care.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Thomas Road Baptist Church, One Mountain View Road, Lynchburg, VA, 24502, or to The Gideons International, P.O. Box 140800, Nashville, TN 37214-0800.

"For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life." (John 3:16, NIV).

Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com

Published by The News & Advance on Jun. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
26
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Pate Chapel at Thomas Road Baptist Church
One Mountain View Road, Lynchburg, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
8 Entries
Linda´s life was a legacy of faithfulness to the Savior whom she loved and served with deep devotion. She was a mentor to many and a beautiful example of a virtuous woman! We are asking the Lord to give His comfort, peace, and presence to Carl, Carla, Vangie, and their families.
Colleen (Sullivan) Enders
Friend
June 25, 2021
Carl, Carla & Vangie My thoughts and prayers in your loss of Linda. She was a great servant of God with all who knew her. I remember & cherish many times at Youth for Christ and singing at your home. Linda is now with God and many others. I just lost my Sister Liz and our dear friend Betty Wimberley that you knew. Prayers & Condolences
Elaine Talbert
Friend
June 24, 2021
Linda has been a very special lady who has influenced more people than she could imagine. Always encouraging others and standing for what is right. I have known her almost my entire life. Seeing her weekly at YFC and with Bible Quiz Team, and the musical rehearsals with husband Carl at their home were all very memorable events. One thing for sure, she is seeing beauty she could never imagine. Prayers for all the family at this difficult time.
Arlene Bullock
Friend
June 24, 2021
As some who knew Linda and Carl from the Summit Independent Living, I want to extend my sympathies to Carl and the entire Long family. Linda was a lovely woman, and I know she´ll be missed.
Kathryn J.Drury
Other
June 24, 2021
Praying for Mr. Long, Carla, Vangie & all the family. May the God of all Comfort meet every need of your hearts. Much love & sympathy.
Carol Godwin
June 24, 2021
Dear Carla, Vangie and family, So sorry to hear if the loss of your Mom.You All are in our thoughts and prayers. Sharon, Wesley Winfree and Loretta Hatcher.
Sharon H Winfree
Family
June 24, 2021
A dear saint of the Lord who was a spiritual role model to me in my teenage years.
Dr. Donald and JoanneAlban
Friend
June 23, 2021
I would like to give my sincere condolences to the family members. I know you all loved her so much. She is whole and in the loving arms of Jesus. You will rejoice to know that you will see her again that is a guarantee.
Lorri L Frank
Friend
June 23, 2021
