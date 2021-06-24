Linda Lee Long
Linda Lee Long, 90, of Lynchburg, Virginia, passed into the loving presence of her Savior, on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at the Summit Health & Rehabilitation Center, after a prolonged illness.
Born in Upperco, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Earl W. and Esther C. (Walsh) Schultz Sr. She was the wife of Carl L. Long for 70 years. She attended Northwest Baptist Church in Reisterstown, Maryland, and Church of the Open Door in Westminster, Maryland, for many years. She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Earl E. Schultz Jr., Aubrey M. Schultz and his wife, Iva Rae Schultz and a sister-in-law, Ruth Schultz,
A graduate of Franklin High School and the Baltimore School of the Bible, she worked as an executive secretary for the purchasing division of the B&O Railroad before serving for many years as administrative assistant and as newsletter publisher for Hampstead Youth for Christ. She was involved as well with sponsoring Bible clubs in her home for as many as 60 children each week.
Linda was a devoted, loving and faithful wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She committed her life to Christ while a teenager. Throughout the years, she held an unwavering faith in God that inspired those who knew her.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by daughters Carla L. and husband Donald T. Sloan of Lynchburg, Virginia, and Evangeline F. and husband Donald H. Alban Jr. of Forest, Virginia, and by grandchildren John-Wesley G. Sloan, Abigail E. Alban, Annelise J. Alban, Elaina E. Alban, and Donald H. Alban III; a brother, Roger L. Schultz Sr and wife Barbara of Ocala, Florida; sister-in-law, Barbara Schultz of Parkton, Colorado and many other loving family members.
A celebration of Linda's life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 26, 2021 in the Pate Chapel at Thomas Road Baptist Church, One Mountain View Road, Lynchburg, Virginia, with Pastor Jonathan Falwell officiating. A private interment will take place a day earlier at Beulah Baptist Church cemetery.
The family expresses its deep gratitude to the patient and medical support teams at The Summit Health & Rehabilitation Center and at Centra Hospice. A special thank you to the James River unit's staff for their years of exceptionally compassionate and loving care.
If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Thomas Road Baptist Church, One Mountain View Road, Lynchburg, VA, 24502, or to The Gideons International, P.O. Box 140800, Nashville, TN 37214-0800.
"For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life." (John 3:16, NIV).
Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com
Published by The News & Advance on Jun. 24, 2021.