Linda has been a very special lady who has influenced more people than she could imagine. Always encouraging others and standing for what is right. I have known her almost my entire life. Seeing her weekly at YFC and with Bible Quiz Team, and the musical rehearsals with husband Carl at their home were all very memorable events. One thing for sure, she is seeing beauty she could never imagine. Prayers for all the family at this difficult time.

Arlene Bullock Friend June 24, 2021