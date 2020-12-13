Menu
Linda Scott Stinnett
1940 - 2020
BORN
1940
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Tharp Funeral Home
220 Breezewood Drive
Lynchburg, VA
Linda Scott Stinnett

Linda Scott Stinnett, 80, of Lynchburg, Virginia, died on Tuesday, December 8, 2020. She was the wife of the late John Marshall Stinnett.

Born on July 9, 1940, in Rockbridge County, she was the daughter of the late Carl Franklin Scott and Marjorie Thompson Scott.

She is survived by a son, David Stinnett (Dorma); brother, Dr. Dan Scott (Pat); two granddaughters, one grandson and three great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband and parents she was preceded in death by two sons, Eddie and Brad Stinnett

Linda retired from State Farm insurance and was a member of Memorial Christian Church.

A private family service will be conducted.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory

Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Tharp Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
3 Entries
Oh my goodness. Linda had been on my mind for a while. I last saw her as a volunteer at VBH. She was friends with my mom since Peters News Stand. I knew John from working at the Plaza Bowl in the late 70's. I met Bradley in the mid 90's. I met Eddie by meeting Bradley and learning about who his parents were. I am oh so sorry. Whenever I go down Thomas Road I wave though I never see her outside. We loved her. She was always so sweet, kind and loving. Wow. R.I. P. Sweet lady. I shan't forget you, Bradley, Eddie or John.
Lynda McCray
December 14, 2020
In my teenage years, I was Linda and John´s number one babysitter for Brad and Eddie. She was a wonderful mentor to me in my times of need. After I graduated high school, Linda helped me get my first job. She was a great mother and friend. Prayers for her friends and family. May peace be with you.
Linda Wright Trent
December 13, 2020
I am better for having known Linda.
Lorrie LENCINA
Friend
December 12, 2020
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results