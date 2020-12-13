Oh my goodness. Linda had been on my mind for a while. I last saw her as a volunteer at VBH. She was friends with my mom since Peters News Stand. I knew John from working at the Plaza Bowl in the late 70's. I met Bradley in the mid 90's. I met Eddie by meeting Bradley and learning about who his parents were. I am oh so sorry. Whenever I go down Thomas Road I wave though I never see her outside. We loved her. She was always so sweet, kind and loving. Wow. R.I. P. Sweet lady. I shan't forget you, Bradley, Eddie or John.

Lynda McCray December 14, 2020