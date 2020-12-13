Linda Scott Stinnett
Linda Scott Stinnett, 80, of Lynchburg, Virginia, died on Tuesday, December 8, 2020. She was the wife of the late John Marshall Stinnett.
Born on July 9, 1940, in Rockbridge County, she was the daughter of the late Carl Franklin Scott and Marjorie Thompson Scott.
She is survived by a son, David Stinnett (Dorma); brother, Dr. Dan Scott (Pat); two granddaughters, one grandson and three great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband and parents she was preceded in death by two sons, Eddie and Brad Stinnett
Linda retired from State Farm insurance and was a member of Memorial Christian Church.
A private family service will be conducted.
.
Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 13, 2020.