Linwood Smith
Linwood "Skinny Minnie" Smith, 83, of Lynchburg, passed away peacefully into the arms of his Savior Jesus Christ on Monday, October 26, 2020, at Lynchburg General Hospital.
Linwood was born March 27, 1937 in Campbell County, the youngest son of the late Harvey Alfred Smith and Lizzie Belle Tyree Smith. He was also preceded in death by four brothers and four sisters.
He worked at Lynchburg Foundry for 39 and a half years as a machinist until the Foundry closed. A life time member of Thomas Road Baptist Church, he loved to talk about Jesus and how to be born again. He was grateful for all God did for him, John 3:16. Linwood liked to bowl, fish, camp out, play baseball with the Lynchburg Parks and Rec. He also enjoyed fixing bikes for resale, going to the flea market, playing and talking to the kids and his buddy "D" his Rat Terrier. He was a kind, caring and wise man. He had a lot of good advice he liked to share. Linwood never met a stranger.
He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He leaves behind to cherish his memories his best friend and loving wife of 56 years, Joanne; a son, Joseph Linwood Richard Smith and his wife, Kimberly; a daughter, Laura Leary Fitzgerald, all of Lynchburg; a grandson, who he helped to raise from a little guy, Justin Andrew Leary and his wife, Elizabeth of Amherst; grandchildren, Christina Joanne Fitzgerald, Colleen Taylor French-Smith, Caitlynn Elizabeth French-Smith, Christopher Joseph Linwood Smith and Cadence Michelle Smith; great-grandchildren, Miyah Tabitha Leary, Kassidy Ann Leary, Madison Elizabeth Leary, Justin Andrew Leary Jr., Alice McKinley Thornhill; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A service celebrating his life will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Sunday, November 15, 2020, at Whitten Timberlake Chapel with Pastor Jonathan Falwell officiating. Interment will follow in the Tyree Family Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at the funeral home.
Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider the Salvation Army, 2215 Park Ave, Lynchburg, VA 24501 or the Paralyzed Veterans of America
, www.pva.org
.
To send condolences online, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by The News & Advance on Nov. 11, 2020.