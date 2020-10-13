Lloyd Francis "Butch" Akers Sr.
Lloyd Francis "Butch" Akers Sr., 75, of Evington, passed away on Sunday, October 11, 2020. He was the loving husband of Cynthia Lloyd Akers.
Born on July 9, 1945, he was the son of the late Howell and Nellie Akers. Butch worked for Overnite Transportation and owned his own landscaping business. He loved being outdoors and has worked 2 jobs his entire life. Butch never met a stranger and would lend a hand in time of need. "The whole world calls me Butch" he would say and will be greatly missed by family and friends.
Butch is survived by his wife, Cindy Akers; son, Lloyd F. Akers Jr.; stepson, Michael "Biggon" Harper and wife, Heather; five grandchildren, Timmy Akers and wife, Nicole, Jessica Akers, Alyssa Robertson, Laci Robertson, and Christopher Robertson; five great-grandchildren, Ryan Akers, Hunter Akers, Maci Akers, Bryson Akers, and Noah Watson-Akers; two brothers, John Akers and wife, Donna and Howell "Cliff" Akers; three brothers-in-law, one sister-in-law, and numerous friends.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, October 15, 2020, at Mt. View Church of God with Pastor Lonni Wickard officiating. Interment will follow at First Baptist Church of Evington. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service starting at 10 a.m.
