Lloyd Andrew "Buddy" Wright Sr.
1937 - 2022
BORN
1937
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Whitten Monelison Chapel
3966 South Amherst Highway
Madison Heights, VA
Lloyd "Buddy" Andrew Wright Sr.

Lloyd "Buddy" Andrew Wright Sr., age 85, of Amherst, passed away on Wednesday, January 12, 2022.

He was born in Amherst County on January 3, 1937, son of the late Herbert and Inez Wright. In addition to his parents, two sisters and two brothers preceded him in death.

Buddy enjoyed spending time at home with his longtime companion Mabel Hudson, her son Ernest and their three "fur babies". His love for Mabel was obvious and he described her as "his everything, his backbone".

Buddy, a longtime logger, turned to heavy equipment work after an accident in the woods years ago. He developed a love for diesel fuel and grease and could be found most days working on a bulldozer, a tractor or a skidder. He was always willing to lend a hand to a friend or logger in need. He had the unique ability to be elbow deep in grease and oil, but his white t-shirt always seemed to stay clean. He enjoyed spending time on his fishing boat "Buddy's Toy" making fishing tales. He had many great stories of times past. He was an honest, hardworking man who will be missed by his many friends and family.

In addition to Mabel and Ernest Hudson and their family, he is survived by his daughter, Carol Dreher (Patrick); grandson, Spencer Gillispie (Rosalia), and great-granddaughter, Reagan; grandson, Trevor Gillispie (Abbey Hedrick); his son, Lloyd Wright Jr. (Cheryl), grandson, Derek Wright (Chelsey Campbell), and great-grandsons, Beau and Dixon; granddaughter, Chelsie Wright; two sisters, Ruby Edwards and Dolly Pritchett; and many nieces and nephews.

There will be a drive through visitation at his home Friday, January 14, 2022 from 4 until 6 p.m. at 302 Pierces Mill Road Amherst, VA. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 15, 2022 2 p.m. at Whitten Monelison Chapel.

The family would like to offer a special thanks to his nurse and caregiver, Angie Bryant.

In lieu of flowers we ask that donations be made to Poplar United Methodist Church 713 Amherst, VA 24521

When attending services, please maintain social distancing and masks are required for everyone's safety. You are encouraged to post a memory, note, or words of condolence to the family by going to the funeral home website at www.whittenmonelison.com.

Whitten Funeral Home and Cremation Services Monelison Chapel, Madison Heights is serving the family.

Published by The News & Advance on Jan. 14, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
14
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
302 Pierces Mill Road , Amherst, VA
Jan
15
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Whitten Monelison Chapel
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Whitten Monelison Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Buddy was a true friend for most of my life. My sympathy the family.
Gary Wilkerson
January 19, 2022
I first met Buddy when I worked for Wayne Greiner in Forest. I'll never forget him sitting in the office in his signature white t-shirt. I adored him from the moment we met. Buddy was such a genuine person and was always so kind to me. Although I haven't seen Buddy for many years, he holds a special place in my heart. Prayers for his family and friends.
Cathy East
Friend
January 14, 2022
Katie Tyree
January 14, 2022
Katie Tyree
January 14, 2022
You were a great man and you will be missed.
Katie Tyree
January 14, 2022
Carol, I am so sorry to hear about your father´s passing. Trust that it gets better. Praying for peace and comfort at this difficult time. I can remember him and my father -Lester use to hang out together. A lot of laughter was shared between them.
April Callands
January 14, 2022
Uncle Buddy will be missed by all who knew him.
Patricia (Trixie) Collins-Blanton
Family
January 14, 2022
We are so sorry to hear about the loss of Buddy. He was a very special man that left you laughing and smiling each time you saw him. He will be missed. Prayers for Lloyd and the rest of the family.
Carl and Cindy Viar
Friend
January 14, 2022
