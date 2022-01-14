Lloyd "Buddy" Andrew Wright Sr.
Lloyd "Buddy" Andrew Wright Sr., age 85, of Amherst, passed away on Wednesday, January 12, 2022.
He was born in Amherst County on January 3, 1937, son of the late Herbert and Inez Wright. In addition to his parents, two sisters and two brothers preceded him in death.
Buddy enjoyed spending time at home with his longtime companion Mabel Hudson, her son Ernest and their three "fur babies". His love for Mabel was obvious and he described her as "his everything, his backbone".
Buddy, a longtime logger, turned to heavy equipment work after an accident in the woods years ago. He developed a love for diesel fuel and grease and could be found most days working on a bulldozer, a tractor or a skidder. He was always willing to lend a hand to a friend or logger in need. He had the unique ability to be elbow deep in grease and oil, but his white t-shirt always seemed to stay clean. He enjoyed spending time on his fishing boat "Buddy's Toy" making fishing tales. He had many great stories of times past. He was an honest, hardworking man who will be missed by his many friends and family.
In addition to Mabel and Ernest Hudson and their family, he is survived by his daughter, Carol Dreher (Patrick); grandson, Spencer Gillispie (Rosalia), and great-granddaughter, Reagan; grandson, Trevor Gillispie (Abbey Hedrick); his son, Lloyd Wright Jr. (Cheryl), grandson, Derek Wright (Chelsey Campbell), and great-grandsons, Beau and Dixon; granddaughter, Chelsie Wright; two sisters, Ruby Edwards and Dolly Pritchett; and many nieces and nephews.
There will be a drive through visitation at his home Friday, January 14, 2022 from 4 until 6 p.m. at 302 Pierces Mill Road Amherst, VA. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 15, 2022 2 p.m. at Whitten Monelison Chapel.
The family would like to offer a special thanks to his nurse and caregiver, Angie Bryant.
In lieu of flowers we ask that donations be made to Poplar United Methodist Church 713 Amherst, VA 24521
When attending services, please maintain social distancing and masks are required for everyone's safety.
