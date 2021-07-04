Lois Arthur Gilbert
Lois Arthur Gilbert, 87, of Madison Heights, passed away on Thursday, July 1, 2021, at Lynchburg General Hospital. She was the wife of the late Richard Gilbert for 58 years.
Born in Lynchburg, on July 22, 1933, she was a daughter of the late Selma Virginia Arthur and Onnie Elias Arthur. Lois was a 1951 graduate of Madison Heights High School and drove the school bus for Amherst County for 28 years.
She was a lifetime member of Madison Heights Baptist Church and belonged to the Gleaners Sunday School Class, the Keenagers, Koinonias, and the Frances Hudgins Circle. She delivered tapes and literature and delivered food for meals on wheels for shut-ins. Lois loved her church family/friends and enjoyed many trips with the Keenagers. She was an accredited visitor for mended Hearts Chapter #16. Lois was an amazing lady who stayed on the go helping family and friends.
In addition to her husband she was preceded in death by a son, Richard "Dickie" H. Gilbert Jr and a brother, Onnie Raymond Arthur.
Lois is survived by a son, Randolph "Randy" Arthur Gilbert of Monroe; a daughter, Virginia Lynn Gilbert of Richmond; two grandchildren, Heidi G Mays and her husband, Henry and Jason Henry Gilbert and his wife, Brandy; four great-grandchildren, Haley, Benjamin, Mackenzie and Dustin; one special niece, Jenny Arthur Davis; a nephew, Ray Arthur; sister-in-laws, Gayle Cash and Terry Novak; and many friends including Maxine Dean and Mary Ann Marks.
A funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m. Monday, July 5, 2021, at Madison Heights Baptist Church with Pastor Todd Blake officiating. Burial will follow in Meade Cemetery. The family will receive friend's one hour prior to the service beginning at 10 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations to Madison Heights Baptist Church.
To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittenmonelison.com
.
Whitten Monelison Chapel is serving the family, (434) 929-5712.
Published by The News & Advance on Jul. 4, 2021.