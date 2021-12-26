Lois Leone Metcalf
December 13, 1928 - December 16, 2021
Lois Leone Metcalf, 93, of Rustburg, passed away on Thursday, December 16, 2021, at her residence.
Born on December 13, 1928, in Chicago, Ill., she was the daughter of the late Alvin Freiberg and Lillian Russell Freiberg.
She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Concord and was a bus driver for Campbell County Schools for many years.
She is survived by a son, Ron Metcalf of St. Robert, Mo; three daughters, Kristie Metcalf (Barry), Jean Tweedy of Rustburg, Sally Beard (James) of Stratford, Va; nine grandchildren, Jill, Jackie and Julie Tweedy, Sage and Seth Nichols, Michael and Nicholas Metcalf, Andrew and Ethan Beard; eight great-grandchildren, Sam and Ben McKelvey, Virginia and Graham Justice, Holden and Eliot Beard, Connor and Elizabeth Metcalf.
A private graveside service will be conducted by Pastor Chad Harris on December 28, 2021, at 3 p.m. in the church cemetery at Calvary Baptist Church in Concord, Va.
Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com
.
Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 26, 2021.