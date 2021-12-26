Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News & Advance
The News & Advance Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Lois Leone Metcalf
1928 - 2021
BORN
1928
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory
427 Graves Mill Road
Lynchburg, VA
Lois Leone Metcalf

December 13, 1928 - December 16, 2021

Lois Leone Metcalf, 93, of Rustburg, passed away on Thursday, December 16, 2021, at her residence.

Born on December 13, 1928, in Chicago, Ill., she was the daughter of the late Alvin Freiberg and Lillian Russell Freiberg.

She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Concord and was a bus driver for Campbell County Schools for many years.

She is survived by a son, Ron Metcalf of St. Robert, Mo; three daughters, Kristie Metcalf (Barry), Jean Tweedy of Rustburg, Sally Beard (James) of Stratford, Va; nine grandchildren, Jill, Jackie and Julie Tweedy, Sage and Seth Nichols, Michael and Nicholas Metcalf, Andrew and Ethan Beard; eight great-grandchildren, Sam and Ben McKelvey, Virginia and Graham Justice, Holden and Eliot Beard, Connor and Elizabeth Metcalf.

A private graveside service will be conducted by Pastor Chad Harris on December 28, 2021, at 3 p.m. in the church cemetery at Calvary Baptist Church in Concord, Va.

Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com.

Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
28
Graveside service
3:00p.m.
the church cemetery at Calvary Baptist Church
Concord, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.