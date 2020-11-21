Lois Powell Dunkelberger
September 16, 1943 - November 18, 2020
Lois Powell Dunkelberger, 77, of Rustburg, passed away on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at Lynchburg General Hospital. She was the wife of William David Dunkelberger. Born on September 16, 1943, in Lynchburg, she was the daughter of the late Wyatt Wilson Powell and the late Minnie Johnson Powell.
Lois was a retired wire designer for Ericsson/General Electric and a member of Old Forest Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, Lois was preceded in death by one sister, Shirley Maddox.
In addition to her husband, Lois is survived by two sons, Ricky Brian Dudley and his wife, Wanda, of Haines City, Fla., and Chad Lynn Dudley and his wife, Angela, of Rustburg; one daughter, Janice Shepard and her wife, Kelly, of Lynchburg; one sister, Erma Powell Mason of Lynchburg; her special friend, Dawn Jennings and her husband, Donnie, of Brookneal; 11 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and other loving family members and friends.
A funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m., Monday, November 23, 2020, at Whitten Timberlake Chapel with Pastor Paul Dudley officiating. Interment will follow at Fort Hill Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com
.
Whitten Timberlake Chapel is serving the family, (434) 239-0331.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by The News & Advance on Nov. 21, 2020.