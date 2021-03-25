Lois Ann Schroeder
Lois Ann Schroeder, age 89, of Forest passed away on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at her home.
She was born on November 11, 1931 in New York, daughter of the late William Delehanty and the late Edna Delehanty. She was also preceded in death by her husbands, Frank West and Kenneth Schroeder.
Lois was a retired secretary and a member of St. Thomas More Catholic Church. She loved to travel and was superb at cooking desserts.
She is survived by three children, Deborah Copenhaver and husband Dennis, Michael West and wife, Glenda, and Kenneth West and wife Cynthia; three sisters, Jackie Grey and husband, Andrew, Barbara Crean, and Maureen Infante and husband, Ralph. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Services will be private.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Lois's caregiver, Carol Clark, the staff of Centra Hospice, especially Manda Taylor and Kathy Reynolds as well as her social worker Leann.
Whitten Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Timberlake Chapel, is serving the family.
Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 25, 2021.