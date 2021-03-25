Menu
Lois Ann Schroeder
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Whitten Timberlake Chapel
7404 Timberlake Road
Lynchburg, VA
Lois Ann Schroeder

Lois Ann Schroeder, age 89, of Forest passed away on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at her home.

She was born on November 11, 1931 in New York, daughter of the late William Delehanty and the late Edna Delehanty. She was also preceded in death by her husbands, Frank West and Kenneth Schroeder.

Lois was a retired secretary and a member of St. Thomas More Catholic Church. She loved to travel and was superb at cooking desserts.

She is survived by three children, Deborah Copenhaver and husband Dennis, Michael West and wife, Glenda, and Kenneth West and wife Cynthia; three sisters, Jackie Grey and husband, Andrew, Barbara Crean, and Maureen Infante and husband, Ralph. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Services will be private.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Lois's caregiver, Carol Clark, the staff of Centra Hospice, especially Manda Taylor and Kathy Reynolds as well as her social worker Leann.

You are encouraged to post a memory, note, or words of condolence to the family by going to the funeral home website at www.whittentimberlake.com.

Whitten Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Timberlake Chapel, is serving the family.

Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 25, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Whitten Timberlake Chapel
Mike and family, Praying for you and your family as celebrate and grieve her change of address. JW and Elaine
JW and Elaine Burton
March 26, 2021
My heart is saddened by your passing from this world but I believe you are now with Ken.
Monika Price
March 26, 2021
Thinking of you all during this difficult time. Sending all our love and prayers your way. Aunt Lois was such a sweet person and we will miss her very much.
Jen & Steve Micciche
March 25, 2021
I am broken-hearted and will miss her forever.Maureen Infante
Maureen Infante
March 25, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. Prayers are sent to you and your family. Just know that Miss Mollie is being well taken care of.
Sandy Parker
March 25, 2021
