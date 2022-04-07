Lola Roakes Foster
Lola Roakes Foster, 90, of Gladys, passed away peacefully on April 5, 2022, after a long struggle with Alzheimer's Disease. She was the devoted wife of the late James Edward Foster.
Mrs. Foster was born in Campbell County, on April 23, 1931, the daughter of the late William Edward and Lucy Martin Roakes.
She was a member of Kedron Baptist Church.
She is survived by a daughter, Joan Anderson of Gladys; four grandchildren, Stacy Eagle, Lori Goad (Thom), Jared Anderson, and Amy Fisher (Bruce). She also left behind, four great-grandchildren, Autumn Anderson and fiancé, Andrew Grishaw, James Taylor, Abigail Fisher and Noah Fisher; and one great great-grandson, Greyson Grishaw. She was the last of nine siblings to pass away. They were Christine Morris, Ruth Enochs, Madeline Cyrus, Charlie, Walter C., Kent, Billie and Roosevelt Roakes.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Kedron Baptist Church in Gladys by the Rev. F. Gerald Kroll and Pastor Jack Barrett. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 8, 2022, at Henderson Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Kedron Baptist Church Brotherhood, P.O. Box 38, Gladys, VA 24554 or the charity of your choice
.
Henderson Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Brookneal is assisting the family.
Published by The News & Advance on Apr. 7, 2022.